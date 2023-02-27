Comcast announces new $2 million grant to Hidden Genius Project

Comcast recently announced a new $2 million grant to the Hidden Genius Project, which will be distributed over two years. The new alliance hopes to promote technological equity and offer communities the necessary resources to access the jobs 'of today and tomorrow.’

Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and chief diversity officer of Comcast Corporation and president of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, stated:

As the lack of digital skills continue to be a determinant of future economic opportunity, we must ensure that young Black men have access to the resources and programming that will put them on a path to success in our digital economy.

The Hidden Genius Project, a globally recognized nonprofit that trains and mentors young Black men in creating technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills to transform their lives and communities.

The funding from Comcast, which furthers the nonprofit's longstanding efforts to promote economic mobility through the development of critical digital skills, will also support the organization's expansion into new markets in Atlanta and Chicago in 2023.

“Our continued partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal will equip us to engage even more Black youth with the skills, experiences, and networks to find their way into family-sustaining career pathways, including the tech sector,” said Brandon Nicholson, Ph.D. and chief executive officer of The Hidden Genius Project.

Bridging the digital divide

Comcast shared some numbers that underscore the lack of Black professionals in tech, highlighting how, despite making up 14% of the U.S. population, only 7% of them hold tech jobs.

Founded in 2012, The Hidden Genius Project has provided mentoring, career planning, and technology skills training to hundreds of Black high school youth in Oakland, Richmond, Los Angeles, CA, and Detroit, MI, through its Crash Immersion Program.

The organization indicates that program participants have a 98% high school graduation rate with 95% entering post-secondary education and more than 40% of alumni studying computer science or related fields.

Comcast funding will also support the development of Genius Lab, an innovative new curriculum for youth of color to gain skills in computer science, software development and entrepreneurship.

“With ample access, our young people regularly realize their potential to pursue meaningful and exciting pathways, and subsequently create future opportunities not only for themselves, but also their entire community,” added Nicholson.

The new grant marks the continuation of Comcast Project UP's seven-year partnership with The Hidden Genius Project, which has enabled programmatic, volunteer and outreach collaboration in local communities across the country.

“For years, The Hidden Genius Project has proven to be a key partner in helping young people acquire the knowledge and resources needed to ensure long-term upward mobility and create generational change. Comcast is proud to deepen our commitment to help empower these Geniuses and future leaders pave the way to even greater innovation and equity within the tech sector and beyond,” said Wilson- Scott.