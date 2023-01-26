What to give on Valentine's Day? St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has several options

Next February 14, as every year, is celebrated in the United States, and in other parts of the world, this special date that commemorates lovers and invites them to give a gift as an offering of their feelings.

One of the questions that people are beginning to ask themselves, especially those who are in a loving relationship, is what to give on Valentine's Day, what can they give that special person to show them what they feel, a question to which St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has several answers.

Gifts that help to heal

“Celebrate your love for others and help fight childhood cancer this Valentine’s Day by purchasing a gift through the St. Jude Gift Shop, while supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. When you support St. Jude, you help give kids with cancer around the world that chance,” notes the organization.

St. Jude also emphasizes that the purchase of each of these gifts helps ensure that no family receives a bill from the entity for treatment, travel, lodging, or food, so that they can focus only on helping their children.

"I Love Us" heart frame. Gift from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital gift shop. Photo: Business Wire.

Gift list

Some of the options that the St. Jude Gift Shop offers to celebrate love include:

For the decorator: An I Love Us heart frame, Love is Kind box sign, and LOVE 3D wooden sign are wonderful ways to show your love for St. Jude at home (St. Jude Gift Shop, $10.00, $3.99 and $5.99).

For the coffee and donut lover: This ceramic latte mug by Coton Colors is adorned with colorful donuts inspired by art created by St. Jude patient Ty (St. Jude Gift Shop, $16.00).

For the child who loves classic games: A connect in a row game and tumbling tower wood block stacking game are perfect for family game night (St. Jude Gift Shop, both $18.00).

For the runner: This unisex Apple Watch band featuring art by St. Jude patient Jean is the right fit for tracking running workouts no matter what the season. (St. Jude Gift Shop, $20.00).

For the fashionista: A houndstooth tote with a cosmetic bag insert and debossed St. Jude logo is the perfect way to show off their support on the go (St. Jude Gift Shop, $55.00).

For a gift that keeps on giving: Become a St. Jude Partner in Hope and receive a special This Shirt Saves Lives shirt while supporting St. Jude monthly ($19 a month).

Additionally, you can bring a smile to a St. Jude patient by sending a virtual Valentine's Day card inspired by the art of St. Jude patients.

Apple Watch band featuring St. Jude patient art. Photo: Business Wire.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

It is the only Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute dedicated exclusively to children. When St. Jude opened its doors in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped increase the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies of cancer.