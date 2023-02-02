Chemours and EastSide Charter School break ground on new STEM center

The Chemours Company, a global chemical firm, recently announced the start of construction on a new 24,000-square-foot community STEM facility — the Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School, based in Wilmington, Delaware.

The new hub, which will serve as a primary access point for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and other development opportunities in the Wilmington community, is made possible by a $4 million grant from the company through its school partnership program, ChemFEST. Like the new center, the program is out improve access so more students from different backgrounds are exposed, excited and interested in science.

Mark Newman, president and CEO at Chemours, stated:

Our ChemFEST school partnership program provides greater access and support so students can grow, explore, and achieve their dreams. We’re excited to take another step closer to opening the doors on the Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School.

Technology is the order of the day

The Chemours STEM Hub will house the ESCS APEX (Middle School Honors) and STEM programs, and will include a space for makers, 3D printing, engineering, and other STEM-related activities.

The hub will also serve as a community center after school, on weekends, and in the Summer, offering programming that will include competitions in tutoring, robotics, coding, chemistry, biology, renewable energy, and science olympiads.

“Shaping the world's future through the power of our chemistry requires great innovators and problem solvers from all backgrounds. And ensuring we have a robust pipeline of future STEM talent requires strategic investments to nurture students and members of communities who have been underserved, under-resourced, and often overlooked,” added Newman.

The Chemours STEM Hub at ESCS could be ready by the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, and it has received support from the Delaware Federal Congressional Delegation, the Delaware General Assembly, Barclays, and more.

“We are stronger and better when we work together. And in a state with an impressive amount of STEM career opportunities, we do not have community spaces to prepare our citizens for these opportunities. The new Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School will allow students to receive world-class instruction from titans in the STEM field and gain skills that can improve their lives. Additionally, parents will have the opportunity to gain job skills and interview with STEM-focused businesses. The Chemours STEM Hub will be where community members, corporations, and educators can unite to transform our state,” said Aaron Bass, CEO at EastSide Charter School.