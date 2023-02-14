Building Hope announces its IMPACT grant semifinalists

Building Hope, the nonprofit dedicated to creating high-quality k-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance, and operational services, recently unveiled the 28 semifinalists for its IMPACT grant. There were more 260 applications received out of schools in 38 states across the country.

Bill Hansen, Building Hope president and CEO, said:

Over the past few months, we’ve had the privilege to review charter school applications from across the nation, stories reminding us that jewels of excellent education shine in communities in every state.

What are IMPACT Grants?

Designed to honor charter schools that excel in community engagement, educational innovation, student empowerment, Building Hope's IMPACT Grants will award a total of $170,000 in grants across four categories: community engagement, educational innovation, student empowerment and Model Charter School — a new category in 2023.

“Thank you to all the applicants to this year’s grant program. The depth of your dedication to your students inspires us,” added Hansen.

Who are the semifinalists?

The 2023 IMPACT Scholarship semifinalists are:

Student Empowerment

Exploration High School in Minneapolis, MN Galileo School for Gifted Learning-Skyway in Sanford, FL Life Learning Academy in San Francisco, CA MicroSociety Academy Charter School in Nashua, NH New Harmony High in New Orleans, LA North Lawndale College Prep in Chicago, IL Siembra Leadership High School in Albuquerque, NM

Community Engagement

Amy Biehl High School in Albuquerque, NM Codman Academy in Dorchester, MA Horse Creek Academy in Aiken, SC International Community School in Decatur, GA Memphis STEM Academy Elementary School in Memphis, TN Middleburg Community Charter School in Middleburg, VA Yoder Charter School in Haven, KS

Education Innovation

ArtSpace Charter School in Swannanoa, NC

Health Leadership High School in Albuquerque, NM

Libertas School in Memphis, TN

Legal Prep Charter Academy in Chicago, IL

Logos Public Charter School in Medford, OR

Malama Honua Public Charter School in Waimānalo, HI

Rooted School in New Orleans, LA

Model Charter

Academy at the Farm in Dade City, FL Greenville Technical Charter High School in Greenville, SC NYOS Charter School in Austin, TX Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, CA and California School of the Arts-San Gabriel Valley in Duarte, CA Sierra Expeditionary Learning School in Truckee, CA Souderton Charter School Collaborative in Souderton, PA True North Classical Academies in Miami, FL

Honorable Mentions:

Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School in Newark, DE Bob Hope School in Port Arthur, TX DC Preparatory Academy in Washington, DC Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon, UT South Florida Autism Charter Schools in Hialeah, FL The New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School in New Orleans, LA

Finalists will be announced in March and grants will be awarded during Building Hope's second annual IMPACT Summit and Awards, taking place May 3-4, 2023 in Miami.

Beyond receiving grant dollars, finalist schools will receive an expenses-paid trip to the Annual Summit and Awards.