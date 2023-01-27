Career Mastered National Women's History Leadership Awards announced
The 2023 honorees are considered exceptional role models.
MORE IN THIS SECTION
Highlighting the work of outstanding and successful women in selected competitive fields, Linwick & Associates, the parent company of Career Mastered Magazine, indicated that the awards will be given during the hybrid National Women's History Leadership in Action Charity Awards event, which will be held on March Wednesday 15 2023.
La Dra. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, president & CEO of Linwick & Associates, and Career Mastered Founder, noted:
It is a powerful time to be a woman. We're thrilled to honor remarkable women who make a difference each day while inspiring future generations. Sharing 'her' story and achievements provides an expansive pathway of history for years to come.
About the honorees
The chosen ones, who are considered powerful women in various industries and disciplines, are "Game Changers" who have become role models that break the limits of what a woman can achieve.
RELATED CONTENT
Class of 2023
Awarded with the Master Award:
- The Honorable Phinia Aten, Chief Judge, Rockdale County Magistrate Court, Georgia
- Tracey Brown, President, Walgreens Retail, and Chief Customer Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance
- Karen Swensen, Founder, Life's About Change; Today Show "Changing Chapters Contributor, Former News Anchor, WWL-TV
Recipients of the Leadership Award:
- Jillian Blackwell, Global Sr. Marketing Manager, Amazon
- Dr. LaCesha Brintley, General Surgeon, Ascension Providence Hospital
- Natalie Brown, Senior Director, Corporate Citizenship, Ally Financial
- Ann Cone, Senior Vice President, CBRE
- Kathy Pressley, CPM, VP Asset Management, MECA Commercial Real Estate
For more nominees, click here.
LEAVE A COMMENT:
Join the discussion! Leave a comment.