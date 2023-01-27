LIVE STREAMING
Broadcasting antena tower.
Oportunidad para presentadores y productores audiovisuales. Foto: Pixabay.

Sinclair Broadcast Group presents 2023 Annual Diversity Scholarship Program

Buscan consolidar una generación exitosa en la industria de la radiodifusión.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Camera with Latin America map on its lens.

Economic Chances in Latam

January 27th, 2023
Article
Image to illustrate women leadership.

Celebrating Women's Leaders

January 27th, 2023
Article
People giving charity donation.

Keep On Giving

January 27th, 2023
Article
University's library.

Fulfilling Education Dreams

January 26th, 2023
Article
Pottery Barn Teen's Surfrider Foundation Collection.

Good Taste And Eco Friendly

January 26th, 2023
Article
A heart drawn with crayons.

Cherish Your Valentine

January 26th, 2023
Article
The nine Franklin Institute Awards Laureates. Photo courtesy of the Franklin Institute.

Franklin Institute Awards

January 26th, 2023
Article
Whiteboard with positive trend graphic.

It's Time for Social Justice

January 26th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 27, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Aimed at high-achieving students from diverse backgrounds seeking careers in this industry, the grants are noted for helping them complete their education in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.

Chris Ripley, Sinclair president and CEO, stated:

The continuation of Sinclair’s annual scholarship program is an affirmation of our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry and providing the next generation of journalists and marketers with the tools they need to succeed.

About the program 

Since 2013, Sinclair Broadcast Group has invested more than $250,000 in tuition assistance for college sophomores or juniors at an accredited four-year college or university in the United States that reflect the firm's audiences.

The annual scholarship complements the company's efforts to bring more diversity to the industry, including enhanced efforts to recruit qualified and talented employees from historically black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions.

Students from all 50 states can apply by clicking here.

The deadline for submission is April 30, 2023.

Additional details about the scholarship and 2022 winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website.

About Sinclair

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns, operates and/or services 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with major broadcast networks.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link