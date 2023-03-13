LIVE STREAMING
Woman opening an app on her cell phone.
Bright Sky is a new app launched by the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. Photo: Pixabay.

Bright Sky, a mobile app supporting victims of domestic violence expands to Pittsburgh

The app offers educational tools, local resources, and access to a safe environment.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 13, 2023

The Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh and Vodafone Americas Foundation recently announced the introduction of the Bright Sky app to the area to help anyone concerned about or experiencing domestic violence.

Through a free, secure, and easy-to-use mobile app and website, Bright Sky has features to respond to domestic violence, while offering a safe route to support, connecting people affected by domestic violence with practical information to educate, spot warning signs, and provides life-saving information.

Nicole Molinaro, president/CEO of Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, stated:

Domestic violence is a public health issue that impacts more than 10 million women, men, and children across the U.S. each year, and we see first-hand the resultant daily impact and devastation.

A national emergency of domestic violence

According to the CDC, domestic violence has risen in the U.S. ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Over 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually in the U.S.
  • One in four women and one in seven men over the age of 18 in the U.S. have experienced serious physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
  • On a typical day, nearly 20,000 phone calls are made to domestic violence hotlines across the country.
  • The American Psychological Association estimates that victims of intimate partner violence lose 8,000,000 days of paid work each year, the equivalent of more than 32,000 full-time jobs.

“The Bright Sky app will be instrumental in offering a safe path to support those impacted by domestic violence and those who may be concerned that a loved one, friend or colleague may be experiencing abuse. Offering a range of accessible risk assessment tools, life-saving safety and planning resources, and connections to help and hope, Bright Sky will positively impact the lives of many,” added Molinaro.

Get to know: Bright Sky

Launched in the U.S. with the support of NO MORE, DomesticShelters.org, and Aspirant, Bright Sky is the only multinational domestic violence support mobile app available.

The Bright Sky app, available for download on iOS or Android or accessible via its website, allows users to:

  • Identify the types and signs of domestic violence
  • Assess the safety of their relationship or that of a friend or loved one
  • Access information about different forms of abuse and how to help a friend that may be affected
  • Locate local resources and support services

“The Vodafone Americas Foundation believes that technology and connectivity are fundamental in addressing the most pressing issues in our global and local communities. It’s at the heart of our mission to create and invest in partnerships committed to using technology to empower women and girls as well as in the local communities where our employees live and work,” said June Sugiyama, director of Vodafone Americas Foundation. 

Bright Sky, which was founded in 2018 by Vodafone Group Foundation and UK-based crisis support charity Hestia, has expanded the app to 12 more countries, including Albania, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, and the United States.

The app was formally launched in the U.S. as part of the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, a UN-sponsored global meeting that seeks to identify challenges and set global standards on gender equality and people's rights.

“I find the Bright Sky app to be a crucial tool for people who are dealing with an abusive relationship. Overall, I think the app is a big step forward for persons experiencing any type of abuse and will create opportunities for them to get help, so they are not alone,” shared an anonymous survivor.

