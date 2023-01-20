Macy's celebrates Black History Month

This coming February, the popular department store, in partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization that benefits historically African-American colleges and scholarships, presents “Black History. Black Brilliance,” a special donation campaign that will take place through physical stores and online.

Honoring the history, resilience, and contributions of African Americans to American history, Macy's, through this initiative, offers scholarships to promising students attending historically black colleges and universities, and through its social purpose platform, Mission Every One, it will highlight Black-owned brands and host online shopping events aligned with its ongoing commitment to take action to empower and support diversely owned businesses.

Shawn Outler, Macy’s chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer, stated:

This Black History Month, we’re furthering Macy’s mission of building a brighter future with bold representation for our colleagues, customers, and communities by spotlighting and celebrating the history, accomplishments, and resilience of Black Americans throughout our stores and across our brands.

Philanthropic support

Macy's social purpose platform, which directs social impact work to “the causes and communities that help shape a brighter future for all, breaking down barriers to equity and representation and empowering young people,” will stay tuned throughout February as customers of this chain can directly impact and empower the next generation of Black leaders in local communities across the country through a charitable campaign to fund scholarships for students soon to attend or already enrolled at HBCU .

Customers can donate online or round up their purchase amount in store and donate the extra change, up to $0,99, to support Macy's Brighter Futures Scholarship Fund.

Since 2021, Macy's has raised more than $2 million for UNCF, benefiting more than 100 HBCU students through academic scholarships and emergency relief that support their degree completion. Funds generated from this campaign will continue to provide scholarships and academic support for black youth across the United States.

UNCF supports the education and development of college students through scholarships and educational programs at 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college preparation. It currently supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country.

“Through Mission Every One, we work with our communities and UNCF to raise critical funding that will empower the next generation of leaders, enabling growth and leadership through HBCU educational opportunities,” added Outler.

Macy's honors Black communities in celebration of Black History Month. Photo: Business Wire.

“Black Brilliance”

As part of the commitment to drive accelerated growth and amplify diversely owned firms, select African American-owned brands will be highlighted in store and online throughout February.

Black-owned brands to be offered include:

Aminah , a luxury shoe brand known for its bold yet feminine design aesthetic

, a luxury shoe brand known for its bold yet feminine design aesthetic Beauty Stat , premium quality skincare with ingredients that are scientifically proven to be effective combined with patented technology, that works fast

, premium quality skincare with ingredients that are scientifically proven to be effective combined with patented technology, that works fast Buttah, by Dorion Renaud , a skincare line of products geared towards melanin-rich skin

, a skincare line of products geared towards melanin-rich skin Harlem Candle Co. , a luxury home fragrance brand by Teri Johnson that specializes in scented candles inspired by Harlem's Jazz Age and its legendary residents

, a luxury home fragrance brand by Teri Johnson that specializes in scented candles inspired by Harlem's Jazz Age and its legendary residents Healthy Roots , a toy company by Yelitsa Jean-Charles that works to create dolls that empower young girls

, a toy company by Yelitsa Jean-Charles that works to create dolls that empower young girls Nude Barre , a bodywear collection created by Erin Carpenter to reclaim and revolutionize shapewear featuring 12 unique shades that close the representational gap

, a bodywear collection created by Erin Carpenter to reclaim and revolutionize shapewear featuring 12 unique shades that close the representational gap OMA The Label , a jewelry line created by Neumi Anekhe to diversity fashion and beauty standards

, a jewelry line created by Neumi Anekhe to diversity fashion and beauty standards Soap Distillery by Danielle Martin , a sustainable line of cocktail scented soaps, candles and bath & body products that offer a unique twist on scent-based goods

, a sustainable line of cocktail scented soaps, candles and bath & body products that offer a unique twist on scent-based goods SPGBK (pronounced ‘Spring Break’), a vibrant and colorful watch brand by Kwame Molden that helps customers express their authenticity.

“Every dollar counts as we work to support these deserving students, many of whom are first generation and come from low-income communities. We encourage others in corporate America to follow Macy’s lead with similar round up and give-back campaigns to keep giving to support HBCUs and the students they serve,” pointed out Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer of UNCF.

More alliances

In association with Harlem's Fashion Row, Macy's and Bloomingdale's have joined the organization's new shopping directory called HFR&Co., which provides curated lists of emerging Black and Latino-owned designers for consumers to shop.

By providing a list of brands, the platform allows shoppers to easily find and support these designers.

In addition, Macy's Inc. will continue to create positive change for the Black community through its long-standing commitment to various national and local organizations focused on education, economic development, and social justice.

This includes providing grants to a variety of organizations like 100 Black Men of America, Inc.; Black Retail Action Group (BRAG); National Action Network (NAN); NAACP – NY Chapter; National Urban League; Thurgood Marshall College Fund; and the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

Macy's also committed $50,000 to support a survey conducted by The Steve Fund, an organization dedicated to supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of youth of color. In partnership with UNCF, the survey will address emerging needs, issues, and priorities on HBCU campuses.