Kohl's donates $5 million to nonprofit organizations

In the midst of the holiday season, associates of the leading omnichannel retailer nominated several associations that support family health and wellness across the country.

Through its “A Community with Heart” program, more than 150 nonprofit organizations across the country, that support the company's overall philanthropic platform focused on family health and wellness, will benefit.

Funding is made possible through the Kohl's Cares merchandise program, which sells children's books and toys, donating 100% of net proceeds to charities that support the company's mission.

Christie Raymond, Kohl's chief marketing officer, stated:

Giving back is at the heart of who Kohl’s is as a company, and throughout the year we bring this to life through charitable grants, associate volunteering and more.

About the grants

The grants, which range from $5,000 to $65,000, will be distributed locally through nonprofit organizations, such as the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, the American Cancer Society, and the National Urban League, as well as local chapters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Ronald McDonald House charities.

Additional regional organizations that receive grants include:

GLSEN (New York, N.Y.) — This organization envisions a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression. GLSEN is receiving a $35,000 grant to support the organization's Education and Youth Services initiatives, which produce research-based tools that enhance the ability of educators and students to create the kinds of LGBTQIA+ affirmative and inclusive respectful classrooms and schools that every child deserves

The Heroes Project (Los Angeles, Calif.) — Dedicated to redefining the personal boundaries of wounded veterans through extreme outdoor expeditions and community support, allowing them to explore the farthest corners of themselves and the world they live in. In November, The Heroes Project announced that the organization was in the final stages of approval with the US Department of Forestry to build a Veterans Retirement Center on Mount Baldy, east of Los Angeles. The $40,000 grant will fund the initial stages of construction, which will begin in late winter/early spring 2023.

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation (Triangle, Va.) — The mission of this program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children during the holidays, and a $20,000 grant from Kohl's will further these efforts. Today, there are nearly 40,000 Marines, members of the Marine Corps League, veteran Marines, and volunteers who participate in annual campaigns.

Ten days left until Christmas! Toys for Tots volunteers have been hard at work since October to ensure every child gets hope and joy this holiday season. #75YearsStrong



Donate from the link in bio today. pic.twitter.com/oVX45XmO9g — Toys for Tots (@ToysForTots_USA) December 15, 2022

Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault (Florence, S.C.) — It’s a voluntary nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse and the needs of their victims. The Coalition will receive a $20,000 grant to help fund parenting classes through Parent Education Parent Support and the 24-Hour Parent Helpline.

Special Olympics Illinois (Normal, Ill.) — It offers year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing them with ongoing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in an exchange of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. A $25,000 grant from Kohl's will support complementary programming and activities to benefit more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and more than 9,000 young athletes with and without intellectual disabilities.

York County Food Bank (York, Pa.) — The mission of this food bank is to increase decent access to nutritious food and community resources that improve food security in York County. Coming at a time when more families are struggling to put food on the table due to the lasting effects of the pandemic and inflation, Kohl's $30,000 grant will help the food bank provide healthy food options to those in need.

“The holidays are a special time for all of us and being able to surprise more than 150 nonprofits nationwide with a total of $5 million in grants makes the season even more meaningful. We’re so thankful for the work all of these nonprofits do to enrich the lives of families across the country and are grateful for the passion our associates have for their communities,” added Raymond.

This is the fifth year for the program, which since 2018 has donated more than $24 million to more than 1,000 local nonprofit organizations across the country through the program during the holiday season.