CertainTeed launches new program for Latino contractors

The leading manufacturer of construction materials in North America, introduced “Construye con Certeza,” a national initiative that offers Hispanic contractors resources, education and training to help them take their businesses and skills to the next level.

Kelly Warren, Senior Manager of Channel and Contractor Programs Strategy and Communications for CertainTeed, stated:

We developed Construye con Certeza to celebrate and support the many Hispanic contractors who are on their journey to becoming successful entrepreneurs.

honoring its tagline, “You can count on CertainTeed when you build with certainty…your home, your business, your future,” the program not only provides access to exclusive business building workshops and professional networking opportunities for Hispanic contractors, all conducted in Spanish and English, but also opens up a number of opportunities for these entrepreneurs to increase their installation skills through the CertainTeed's accreditation program, giving them access to the brand's incentive program, recognized as one of the most robust in the industry, and enabling accredited contractors to offer their customers the best product warranties in the business.

“This initiative expands and deepens our ongoing commitment to support them along the way – these resources will help build a cutting edge on the competition, ensuring they offer the best products, deliver the best service, offer the best guarantees, and have access to the best tools to achieve their dreams,” added Warren.

About CertainTeed

Founded in 1904 as the General Roofing Manufacturing Company, this subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's oldest and largest building products companies, has helped shape this industry for more than 110 years.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada.

“Our national commitment to Construye con Certeza stems from an overarching internal effort that touches every level of the company. From our manufacturing facilities to our executive management and leadership teams, Hispanics have a voice and are a major part of our company,” highlighted Warren.

For more information about the program and the accreditation process, click here.