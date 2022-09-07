The Western Union Foundation announced scholarships for 2022-2023

52 students, belonging to 30 universities in 9 countries, will benefit from these grants for nearly$500,000 that will be extended during the 2022-2023 school year.

The Western Union Foundation, through the Western Union Scholars Program launched in 2017 to empower disadvantaged youth and migrants with the job skills, training, and education necessary to succeed, offers the financial support students need, especially to complete their final years of university.

Beneficiaries

Most of the foundation's scholarship recipients are international students who must work and live abroad without their own resources or family support.

“I can’t describe how great it felt when I was nominated for the Western Union Scholarship. I’ve always wanted to learn mechanical engineering and I feel I am living my best life when I am studying and getting good grades. This contribution to my education will allow me to continue focusing on my studies,” said Raja, 2022-2023 scholarship recipient.

Recipients are selected based on their academic standing, personal goals, and level of financial need. The program includes two different cohorts:

Western Union Global Scholars supports international students from low-income communities studying in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom—some of the world’s leading destinations for international scholars. Project Finish Line supports students who identify as Black, indigenous or a person of color, who are studying in STEM and business fields at accredited post-secondary higher education institutions across the United States, including many historically Black colleges and universities.

Lauren Bell, Executive Director of the Western Union Foundation, noted:

The caliber of students nominated for this cohort of Western Union Scholars was incredible.

“There were so many inspiring students who have an unwavering drive to succeed, despite facing many financial hurdles. We are proud to provide scholarships to hard-working and determined students so they can complete their post-secondary education and thrive in today’s workforce,” added Bell.

The process of nominations and selection of the chosen students is done thanks to the management of the Institute of International Education (IIE). Applicants must be nominated by a representative of their higher education institution.

For more information on the Western Union Scholars Program click here.

About the Western Union Foundation

For more than two decades, this organization's mission has been to create economic opportunity for people who migrate through its Opportunity Beyond Borders program, a three-year commitment focused on empowering marginalized and forcibly displaced youth with skills and education necessary to succeed. It also provides funds for humanitarian efforts for communities in crisis and disaster, a key reason for forced migration. To date, they have funded more than $140 million in projects and grants.