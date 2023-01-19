HACU opened applications for its 2023-24 Leadership Academy

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) recently announced the opening of registration for its program this year, which will be available until March 31, 2023, and whose selected participants will be notified on April 28.

Antonio R. Flores, HACU president and CEO, stated:

The HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo aims to fill a pipeline of higher education leaders needed to increase minority representation in leaders at colleges and universities across the nation.

About the Leadership Academy

The Leadership program prepares senior higher education administrators at colleges and universities across the country for key leadership roles in Hispanic-serving organizations, emerging HSIs, and other higher education institutions.

The one-year scholarship program includes webinars and 3 in-person seminars, which will be distributed as follows:

The 1st seminar will be held in Chicago, Illinois, in October 2023, in conjunction with the HACU Annual Conference. The 2nd seminar will be held in Washington, D.C., in April 2024, at the HACU National Capitol Forum. The 3rd seminar will take place in Salamanca, Spain, in the summer of 2024, at the HACU International Conference.

HACU has announced applications are being accepted for the fifth cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo. Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2023, with selected participants notified on April 28, 2023.https://t.co/neVNysODc7 — HACU (@HACUNews) January 18, 2023

Selection process

The Leadership Academy faculty is comprised of current and former presidents, chancellors, and senior administrators who bring more than 100 years of combined experience serving various sectors of higher education, including private/public universities, community colleges and religious institutions.

Scholars selected for the 2023-24 cohort are chosen through a competitive application process.

Information about the program, as well as applications and nominations can be found by clicking here.

“We are excited to continue building on the success of this program which brings together senior administrators in higher education to learn from presidents and CEOs from institutions nationwide,” added Flores.

About HACU

Founded in 1986, it represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, D.C., Puerto Rico, Latin America, Spain, and school districts across the U.S.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging students. It also has regional offices in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, CA.