AHF invites public to reject hate and discrimination

The AIDS Care Foundation (AHF) recently joined the LGBTQ+ Pride season by announcing its participation in more than a dozen celebrations and parades across the United States.

Pointing to the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, recently passed in Florida, Ohio and other states, targeting LGBTQ+ individuals and families, as divisive and dangerous, AHF seeks to set a strong precedent against the imposition of such laws which it deems as homophobic and discriminatory, leading to a great setback in terms of diversity.

“Since 2021, 42 states have considered a minimum of 280 bills, including the notorious Florida bill, which negatively affects more than 59 million young people across the country,” said AHF through the document “Don' t Say Gay: New Bills Will Negatively Affected Health Outcomes for LGBTQ Youth,” published by the organization in May.

Aids Healthcare Foundation Pride hashtag. Graphic: AHF.

#WeStandUnited

At the various Pride events, which will take place through October, AHF has included eye-catching messages including “#WeStandUnited” on its contingents and parade booths. For its part, in cities and states where there may be active or pending legislation targeting to young people, LGBTQ+ people and/or their families, the AHF message also invites them to stand up to hate with the hashtag “#StandAgainstHate!”

AHF will also share free materials with community partners to promote its words of support.

Reversing the Damage

The document published by AHF in May offers an overview of the real damage that legislation of this type causes to the physical and mental health of young people from the LGBTQ+ community.

AHF noted:

AHF’s ‘We Stand United’ and ‘Stand Against Hate’ Pride campaign and messaging seeks to actively counter much of the hate-fueled legislation and invective poisoning American airwaves and culture today.

As part of this national campaign, AHF created T-shirts, banners, yard signs, a mobile billboard graphic, etc. Community partners from “Pride” cities across the country, as well as non-profit LGBTQ+ groups, women's groups, other affinity groups, and organizations, have also actively joined this initiative to spread the messages of these two powerful calls to action.

About AHF

Founded in 1987 and located in Los Angeles, AHF is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality HIV care and services to those in need.

It is the world's largest organization against AIDS. It currently provides care and/or medical services to more than 1.6 million people in 45 countries around the world.