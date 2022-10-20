Mary Kay Inc. joins the UN Ocean Stewardship Coalition

The renowned company of beauty articles for women, in the midst of its commitment to sustainability and correct corporate administration, joined this effort that seeks to bring together the private sector with UN agencies, academic entities, governments, and independent organizations around the care of the oceans.

Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay, stated:

By joining the Ocean Stewardship Coalition, Mary Kay hopes to support these projects and inspire additional women to take action in their local communities.

Deborah Gibbins, Mary Kay’s Chief Operating Officer. Photo: Mary Kay Inc.

Environmental initiative

The Ocean Stewardship Coalition relies on different private organizations to raise awareness about the environment and develop innovations that impact solutions to climate change.

The initiative also works to address environmental and climate injustices through company policies that are human-centred.

Mary Kay at the forefront

Leading this environmental initiative and promoting women's leadership, the beauty firm has supported several projects this year in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy to improve the health of the oceans by protecting and restoring critical habitats.

Among its actions for the oceans, the following stand out:

Restoring Asia Pacific shellfish reefs in Australia, Hong Kong, China, the Coral Triangle.

Ensuring that coral protection and restoration efforts in the Coral Triangle Countries – Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands – are supported through conservation efforts and initiatives that positively impact the whole region.

Supporting women environmental leaders in the Pacific in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

Coastal conservation and restoration in the Gulf Coast and assessing the feasibility of blue carbon markets to support long-term wetland management.

Improving fisheries in Mexico to empower to empower communities and women in the fishing industry.

“Nature-based solution projects led by women are revolutionizing the way we protect our oceans for future generations,” added Gibbins.

Mary Kay is also participating in key ocean forums, such as The Economist Impact's World Ocean Innovation and Technology Summit, organized by the Canada Ocean Supercluster in collaboration with the Province of Nova Scotia and the Halifax Association, where innovators, business leaders, thought leaders, and investors came together to learn about and engage with the latest "blue economy" innovators and technologies, and identify solutions that will form the roadmap to a sustainable and prosperous ocean economy.