Citi Markets announces donation of more than $10 million

As part of its “2022 e for education” campaign, the organization recently announced the highest annual amount since it launched the initiative in 2013, completing $66 million with which more than a million young people have been supported.

Stuart Staley, Global Head of CitiFX, stated:

As we reach a key milestone in this campaign, we wholeheartedly support our non-profit partners’ efforts to help young people unleash their talent through the power of education. Their dedication is truly an inspiration to us all.

As part of an eight-week campaign, between September and October, Citi Markets allocated a percentage of electronically traded trading revenue to education-focused nonprofit organizations that address childhood illiteracy and improve access to quality education.

“Our team at Malala Fund is so grateful to have partners like Citi that see the power of girls, invest in their education and remain committed year after year through the e for education campaign to building a more equal future for us all. With Citi's support, Malala Fund has reached millions of students through our girls' education projects and I look forward to seeing the world those young women will create,” stressed Malala Yousafzai, co-founder and Board Chair of Malala Fund.

Milestones

Since its launch, the campaign has achieved:

Support more than a million young people

Help more than 37,000 schools

Extend to more than 85 countries

Citi has worked this year with 10 global nonprofit partners that support the right to education for all children:

Asian University for Women – A fully independent, regional institution dedicated to empowering women from the most marginalized communities across Asia through women's education and leadership development

Civic Builders – Develops public school buildings in historically under-resourced communities

Ditch the Label – A leading youth charity, which runs a digital support platform that provides advice and support for young people who are experiencing a wide range of issues, including bullying and mental health

EMpower – Supports marginalized youth in education in emerging market countries

Fallen Patriots – Educates children who have lost a parent in the U.S. Military

Malala Fund – Breaks down the barriers preventing more than 130 million girls around the world from going to school

Pencils of Promise – A nonprofit organization whose focus is removing barriers and supporting access to quality education in Laos, Guatemala and Ghana

Place2Be – A children's mental health charity with more than 25 years of experience providing mental health support for pupils, families and staff in U.K. schools

Reach the World – Makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms through virtual exchange, inspiring youth to become more curious and confident global citizens

Room to Read – Creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality

Teach First – A charity that provides a range of school leadership programs to support teachers, leaders and schools facing the biggest challenges, serving the most disadvantaged communities

Teach For All – A global network of organizations working to ensure all children have the education, support and opportunity they need to fulfil their potential

Uncommon Schools – Starts and manages K – 12 public charter schools that prepare students from low-income backgrounds for college and beyond.

For further information please click here.