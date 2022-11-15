The planet already has 8 billion inhabitants

"The milestone is an occasion tocelebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet," said António Guterres, UN Secretary General, referring to the historic figure.

According to the organization, the unprecedented growth is the product of the gradual increase in human life expectancy thanks to medical advances and improvements in public health, nutrition and personal hygiene.

8 billion hopes.

8 billion dreams.

8 billion solutions.



Our planet is now home to 8 billion people.@UNFPA explains how a world that is #8BillionStrong means greater possibilities for people & planet: https://t.co/gktjHSqJ4N pic.twitter.com/mxE4EsHQdi — United Nations (@UN) November 15, 2022

Likewise, it is the result of the high and constant levels of fertility in some countries, especially those with the lowest per capita income, which has led to world population growth over time being concentrated especially in the poorer nations, most of which are in sub-Saharan Africa, a phenomenon that could jeopardize the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

1 billion in 12 years

The UN highlights how it took the world population 12 years to go from 7 to 8 billion, projecting that it would take 15 years, until 2037, for mankind to reach the figure of 9 billion, a sign that the growth rate overall world population is slowing down.

Environmental impact

Taking into account that population growth increases the environmental impact and that the increase in population income is the main driver of unsustainable production and consumption dynamics, the UN highlights that it is the rich countries that are affecting the climate the most, not those where the population is growing rapidly.

“Meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise, while achieving the SDGs, critically depends on curbing unsustainable patterns of production and consumption. Yet, slower population growth over many decades could help to mitigate the further accumulation of environmental damage in the second half of the current century,” stresses the UN.