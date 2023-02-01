UnitedHealthcare Awards $750,000 Health Equity Grant

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York recently announced a new $750,000 investment to support the Community Health Care Association of New York State (CHCANYS), where resources will be awarded to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to increase access to care coordinators and Care Navigators, commonly known as Community Health Care Workers or “CHWs” at FQHCs.

Dan Benardette, chief executive officer at UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York, stated:

We are dedicated to improving access to care for all New Yorkers, and this is just one part of achieving that goal.

What is the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York?

The application-based program will extend an invitation to any FQHC in New York State to apply for grant funding.

Highlighting awards ranging from $25,000 to $33,000, which up to 15 health centers can benefit from, recipients will be able to establish a learning collaboration among community health centers that use CHWs to share best practices for staffing, training, participation, and scope of work.

“Community health workers play a critical role in supporting our members and we are excited about partnering with CHCANYS to expand their footprint at health centers throughout New York,” added Benardette.

Together with @childrensmn, the United Health Foundation is working to reduce disparities and improve outcomes for children and their families.



More: https://t.co/WyC15iM4fR pic.twitter.com/thah6PwCQT — UnitedHealth Group (@UnitedHealthGrp) January 27, 2023

Working for health equity

By working to guide patients through the health care system, including appointment scheduling and reminders, and assisting in coordinating transportation and supporting language needs, CHWs demonstrate their valuable contribution to health services provided through FQHCs.

UnitedHealthcare, which also provides health benefits and care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America, helps people lead healthier lives and make the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the healthcare experience, meeting the health and wellness needs of consumers, and maintaining trusted relationships with care providers.

Through the grants, the health care company addresses the social determinants of health among the communities they serve by offering its more than 7 million members enrolled in Medicaid, employer-sponsored, individual, and Medicare plans, as well as retirement plans in New York. It has a network of 358 hospitals and more than 120,000 physicians and other care providers throughout the state.

“Community health centers provide high-quality, whole-person care to anyone who walks through their doors — with community health care workers there to guide them through every step of the process and ensure all of their needs are met. We are so grateful to UnitedHealthcare for providing funding that supports and enhances the work we all do to ensure all patients have access to the care they need and deserve,” said Rose Duhan, CHCANYS president and chief executive officer.