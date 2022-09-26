LIVE STREAMING
Saúl Canelo Álvarez on a press conference before a fight in Las Vegas.
The Mexican boxer Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez is one of the recognized ones. Photo: @Canelo.

They are the 500 most influential people in Latin America

Bloomberg Línea presented the list with the personalities that move business, economy and finance in the region.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 26, 2022

Highlighting the current economic conditions in Latin America, a murky scenario due to the global economy in which different figures have managed to stand out for their tireless efforts to grow their companies and bring better living conditions to their communities, the financial and business news platform, which completes its first anniversary, highlights the actions of these business leaders and regional personalities who have contributed from their different sectors to help face the challenges of the region.

Kaio Philipe, COO of Bloomberg Línea, said:

We are celebrating our first anniversary and we couldn't be more excited.

Most Influential

The list for 2022, which includes different personalities who move business, economy, entertainment, and finance in the region, as well as those who create important initiatives in various areas, was made taking into account the more than 20 countries in which this important publication has a presence, among which include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Venezuela, as well as Latinos representing the region in the U.S.

Taking into account the list presented by the publication during 2021, this second edition presents modifications and updates.

200 new names debuted in this selection of the editorial board, while also including 175 women who continuously work to break the glass ceiling, a choice that includes, in addition to renowned entrepreneurs, artists and athletes, CEOs and founders of startups that have achieved mythical unicorn status between 2021 and this year, amidst a difficult time for most companies globally to raise capital.

Renowned Personalities

Within the list of personalities this year, the following stand out:

  • Jessica Alba, CEO of The Honest Company.
  • Enrique Lores, CEO of Hewlett-Packard.
  • Financial executives such as Ileana Musa, from Morgan Stanley, and Carolina Jannicelli, from JP Morgan Chase.
  • Barbara Gonzalez of Bitso.
  • Cristina Cacho of Clara.
  • David Arana of Konfio.
  • Marlene Garayzar de Stori.
  • Mariana Dias of Gupy.
  • Ricardo Amper of Incode.
  • Sebastian Noguera and Brynne McNulty Rojas from Habi.
  • Eduardo Della Maggiora from Betterfly.
  • Aron Schwarzkopf of Kushki.

Some personalities who continue to play a leading role in the region have also remained on the list, such as Carlos Slim, Daniel Servitje, Stanley Motta, Luis Carlos Sarmiento, Eduardo Logemann and Carlos Alberto Sicupira. And to them are added others who have been in business for less time but who are already consolidated as some of the most visible faces in their respective ecosystems and beyond, such as investors Marcelo Claure and Jaime Zunzunegui, and founders of technological giants such as Marcos Galperín (MercadoLibre), Martín Migoya (Globant), and Sergio Fogel (dLocal).

Featured Artists and Athletes

Several of the most mediatic artists and athletes on a global level were also recognized:

Bizarrap, Anitta, Maluma and Bad Bunny, on the musical side, while Lionel Messi, Guillermo Ochoa, Neymar and Vinicious Jr., great soccer stars, are also present. Also, the Mexican boxer Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez, is not far behind after breaking records with the Mexican Night in Las Vegas last week.

How was the list made?

The selection was made by a team of editors and senior analysts who took into account what is happening in the region and the trends in investments, public policies and activities to improve economic conditions.

"In these times, the list reflects the diversity of Latin America, both in terms of people and their initiatives," highlights the editorial team of Bloomberg Línea.

Through an in-depth analysis of the most important initiatives carried out by businessmen, executives, investors, researchers, public servants, as well as public figures whose participation goes beyond their artistic or sports activities, the publication highlights those who have fulfilled these requirements in the region.

With 150,000 subscribers, Bloomberg Línea continues to become one of the most influential outlets in the region, completing more than 3 million visits per month and reaching more than 23 million people.

To see the complete list of the 500 most influential in Latin America, click here.

