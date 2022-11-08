Kaplan CEO Nolvia Delgado Named to “40 Under 40” list

An annual fixture of New York business since 1988, Crain's New York Business recently unveiled its prestigious list recognizing 40 people who have achieved great success before their 40th birthday, including the prominent executive that works to improve conditions for diverse communities.

With the goal of removing barriers to higher education for diverse community college students and developing them into successful leaders, the Kaplan Education Foundation (KEF) offers its leadership program in which nearly 89% of students graduate with a Bachelor's degree from one of the best universities and colleges in the U.S.

With a special emphasis on those students who perform at or above the academic levels of traditional students, the program's alumni are currently working in different areas, such as law, education, and government.

Delgado stated:

I am honored to be recognized by Crain's New York Business on their ‘40 Under 40’ list, among so many other accomplished young professionals.

Career

Delgado, who became the first KEF alumna to lead the organization, holds degrees from the Borough of Manhattan Community College and Smith College.

Prior to joining this foundation, Delgado led community development programs in Brooklyn, New York, philanthropic programs at Kaplan International in London, and oversaw ongoing educational programs in the US at the global law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP.

Nolvia was recently interviewed on The @EdUpExperience Podcast! She had the opportunity to discuss how to better reach underserved students, how to change the stigma of community college, and the future of higher education.



Listen Here:https://t.co/OIZxvb27jI pic.twitter.com/egXMFaTrbQ — KaplanEdFoundation (@KaplanEdFdn) October 24, 2022

Earlier this year, Delgado was named to City & State's Above & Beyond: Innovators list, which recognizes the transformational work leaders in government, business, and the nonprofit sector have done to improve the lives of New Yorkers.

“The Kaplan Educational Foundation changed my life. It broadened my perspective, taught me to dream big, and equipped me with leadership skills. Now I want to give other community college students the preparation and inspiration they need to succeed in their industries and communities,” added Delgado.

About KEF

Since its inception in 2006, KEF's Kaplan Leadership Program has helped more than 100 scholars gain admission to several of the most competitive schools in the country, including Yale, Stanford, Brown, Princeton, Amherst, Cornell, Mount Holyoke, Smith, and many others.

Taking a holistic approach, the program provides extensive tutoring, academic advising services, leadership and career training, living stipends, and other resources and support to help fellows expand their personal goals and ultimately achieve leadership roles in their professions and communities.