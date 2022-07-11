LIVE STREAMING
2022 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit

The Summit becomes the largest gathering of small business owners in the U.S.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
July 11, 2022

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a global financial institution, is leading efforts to kick off the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Summit, the largest gathering of its kind in the U.S.

Starting on July 19 and running until July 20, it will gather more than 2,500 small business owners in Washington, D.C.

The Summit, which will offer its attendees more than 400 meetings with legislators to advocate for policies and laws that affect them, including access to capital, the workforce and competitiveness, child care and government contracting, also seeks to promote a petition from this segment of entrepreneurs to Congress, requesting that it reauthorizes the Small Business Administration (SBA) for the first time in more than 20 years to meet their needs.

Summit 2022 Details

Schedule:

  • Tuesday, July 19, 8:30 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 20, 8:30 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Location:

  • Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center (7/19)
  • Nationals Park Baseball Stadium (7/20)

Featured Speakers Day 1

  • Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
  • Michael Bloomberg, Founder, Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies
  • Chris Paul, NBA Player and Olympian, Twelve-Time All-Star and Two-Time Gold Medalist
  • Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and Founder, goop
  • Emma Grede, Co-Founder and CEO, Good American
  • Aman Bhutani, CEO, GoDaddy
  • Alli Webb, Founder, Drybar
  • Ann Colgin, Founder and Co-CEO, Colgin Cellars
  • Rebecca Minkoff, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, REBECCAMINKOFF
  • Marcus Samuelsson, Chef, Author, TV Personality, and Restaurateur
  • US Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD)
  • US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)
  • US Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
  • US Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)
  • Mori Taheripour, Faculty, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Melissa Bradley, Co-Founder, Ureeka; Managing Partner, 1863 Ventures
  • Brian Rudolph, Co-Founder and CEO, Banza
  • Jackie Reses, CEO, Post House Capital; Chairwoman, Economic Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; Co-author, Self-Made Boss
  • Lauren Weinberg, CMO, Square; Co-author, Self-Made Boss
  • Katie Sturino, Founder, MEGABABE
  • Richard Bliss, Faculty, Babson College

Featured Speakers Day 2:

Small business owners and members of Congress from 48 states and 4 territories will also be available for interviews on Day 2.

Programming

This is how an event, launched more than a decade ago to provide the best business education along with access to capital and support services, will unfold this year. To date, it has reached more than 12,800 small business owners in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

Day 1: Interactive programming where small business owners will hear from industry leaders and experts.

Attendees will have access to breakout sessions focused on optimizing business growth, from best practices for effective hiring, to access to capital, leadership and more. Participants will have the opportunity to network, learn and meet thousands of alumni from 10,000 Small Businesses across the country.

Day 2: The community of 10,000 small businesses will collectively meet with more than 400 members of Congress in a single day to advocate for bipartisan solutions to support small businesses across the country.

For more information on the 2022 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Summit click here.

About Goldman Sachs

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution offering a broad range of financial services in investment banking, securities, investment management, and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The firm is headquartered in New York and has offices in the world's major financial centers.

