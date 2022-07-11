2022 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a global financial institution, is leading efforts to kick off the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Summit, the largest gathering of its kind in the U.S.

Starting on July 19 and running until July 20, it will gather more than 2,500 small business owners in Washington, D.C.

The Summit, which will offer its attendees more than 400 meetings with legislators to advocate for policies and laws that affect them, including access to capital, the workforce and competitiveness, child care and government contracting, also seeks to promote a petition from this segment of entrepreneurs to Congress, requesting that it reauthorizes the Small Business Administration (SBA) for the first time in more than 20 years to meet their needs.

Summit 2022 Details

Schedule:

Tuesday, July 19, 8:30 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20, 8:30 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Location:

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center (7/19)

Nationals Park Baseball Stadium (7/20)

Featured Speakers Day 1

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

Michael Bloomberg, Founder, Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies

Chris Paul, NBA Player and Olympian, Twelve-Time All-Star and Two-Time Gold Medalist

Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and Founder, goop

Emma Grede, Co-Founder and CEO, Good American

Aman Bhutani, CEO, GoDaddy

Alli Webb, Founder, Drybar

Ann Colgin, Founder and Co-CEO, Colgin Cellars

Rebecca Minkoff, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, REBECCAMINKOFF

Marcus Samuelsson, Chef, Author, TV Personality, and Restaurateur

US Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD)

US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)

US Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

Mori Taheripour, Faculty, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Melissa Bradley, Co-Founder, Ureeka; Managing Partner, 1863 Ventures

Brian Rudolph, Co-Founder and CEO, Banza

Jackie Reses, CEO, Post House Capital; Chairwoman, Economic Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; Co-author, Self-Made Boss

Lauren Weinberg, CMO, Square; Co-author, Self-Made Boss

Katie Sturino, Founder, MEGABABE

Richard Bliss, Faculty, Babson College

Featured Speakers Day 2:

Small business owners and members of Congress from 48 states and 4 territories will also be available for interviews on Day 2.

Programming

This is how an event, launched more than a decade ago to provide the best business education along with access to capital and support services, will unfold this year. To date, it has reached more than 12,800 small business owners in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

Day 1: Interactive programming where small business owners will hear from industry leaders and experts.

Attendees will have access to breakout sessions focused on optimizing business growth, from best practices for effective hiring, to access to capital, leadership and more. Participants will have the opportunity to network, learn and meet thousands of alumni from 10,000 Small Businesses across the country.

Day 2: The community of 10,000 small businesses will collectively meet with more than 400 members of Congress in a single day to advocate for bipartisan solutions to support small businesses across the country.

For more information on the 2022 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Summit click here.

About Goldman Sachs

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution offering a broad range of financial services in investment banking, securities, investment management, and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The firm is headquartered in New York and has offices in the world's major financial centers.