20 relevant facts about the powerful Latino influence in the U.S.

After the great L'ATTITUDE event, which was successfully held the previous week in San Diego, CA, several relevant data regarding the impact of Latino communities in the United States were socialized through important findings found in different studies focused on the contributions of this population to the American economy and culture.

“There is power bringing all of yourself into a room. You do not turn off your Latinidad when you enter a board room. Everything you learned at your grandmother’s feet and at your father’s will serve you in that board room. It’s not something you forget about, pic.twitter.com/YaWDfSFI3r — L'ATTITUDE (@LATTITUDEevent) October 4, 2022

Highlighting especially the presentation of the Latino Donors Collaborative (LCD) report on the 2022 Latino GDP, these are important facts about Hispanics that everyone should share, especially to break outdated stereotypes:

1. $2.8 trillion is the Latino GDP in the U.S.

2. The U.S. Hispanic population represents the 5th largest economy in the world.

3. Among the 10 largest GDP indices, Latinos are the third fastest growing group.

4. They have a growth in consumption three times higher than non-Latino groups.

5. They presented a growth of 87% in their purchasing power.

6. They represent 20% of the North American population.

7. This population presented a growth of 51%.

8. They represent 52% of new homeowners in the U.S.

9. They present a rate of 68% in sales of new vehicles.

10. 66% consume higher sports.

11. They presented a 78% growth in the labor force.

12. They stood out with a 35% increase in Latin music sales, compared to 23% for the music industry.

13. Latino small businesses drove 80% growth in this sector.

14. Latino registered voters make up 30%.

15. They posted the largest revenue growth among small businesses.

16. They are the fastest growing personal consumption group.

17. They have the highest participation in the labor force.

18. They are the group with the highest consumption expenditure throughout life.

19. They only have 4.1% representation on boards of Fortune 1000 companies.

20. It is the most underrepresented group in the media.

Inspiring data that this event left us whose platform continues to work to continue leveraging Latino leadership and continue taking it to the top of corporate America.

Now, in addition to continuing to work to bring better conditions to the Latino populations in the U.S. and continue promoting their comprehensive growth, the challenge is to let the entire country know that the biased image they have of these communities is very different from what it actually happens with Hispanics in this country.

It is time to radically change the image of “invaders and people who take away jobs” to viralize that of drivers of the economy and creators of jobs and new opportunities.