LGBTQ students less likely to attempt suicide if campus offers mental health services

A poll conducted by Gallup found that 11% of Latino adults identified as LGBTQ

October 05, 2022

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ community found in a recent research that 84% of LGBTQ students were less likely to attempt suicide if they had mental health services available on campus. 

LGBTQ people find themselves without appropriate support on campuses from across the region—33% considered suicide last year with the highest suicidal rates among nonbinary students, and 39% students of color. 

A poll conducted by Gallup found that 11% of Latino adults identified as LGBTQ. “It is very pleasantly surprising that Latinx, Latino Gen [Zers] and millennials are identifying more as LGBTQ+, especially when Latino households are culturally known to be more conservative when it comes to sexual orientation or gender norms,” said Jorge Reyes Salinas, communications director for Equality California, informed The Salt Lake Tribune

This is why having the appropriate specialized support for LGBTQ can make the difference between life or death. 

“While college environments offer a number of positive and protective factors for LGBTQ students, the reality is that suicide risk still very much persists, especially among those who do not have access to affirming spaces and services,” Jonah DeChants, research scientist at The Trevor Project, said in a statement to Higher ED Dive

Despite some colleges providing mental health services on campus a third didn’t feel comfortable attending, and 29% kept students from using campus resources.

