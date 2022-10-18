The University of Texas at Arlington earns national Seal of Excelencia for Latino student success

Excelencia in Education established the Seal of Excelencia, to provide national certification to institutions intentionally serving Latino students. This year, six institutions earned the Seal of Excelencia including The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA).

“Seal of Excelencia certification demonstrates UTA’s measurable impact in changing the face of higher education and in creating an environment where Latino and Latina students thrive,” UT Arlington President Jennifer Cowley said in a statement. “We are joining an esteemed group of colleges and universities nationwide that are ensuring America’s future through our steadfast commitment to develop and advance the talents of our students.”

The other institutions that received the Seal of Excelencia are Mercy College (NY), San Antonio College (TX), Texas State University (TX), University at Albany– State University of New York (NY), and the University of California, Santa Cruz (CA).

Excelencia in Education is committed to highlighting institutions internationally serving Latino students in higher education. Besides the six institutions who earned the Seal of Excelencia, “nine institutions were recertified to be a community of 30 trendsetting colleges and universities intentionally serving Latino students,” as reported by Excelencia in Education website.

The nine institutions are Arizona State University (AZ), Austin Community College (TX), California State University Channel Islands (CA), El Paso Community College (TX), Florida International University (FIU), Grand Valley State University (MI), South Texas College (TX), University of Arizona (AZ), and University of Texas at El Paso (TX).

UTA is considered as a Hispanic- Serving Institution (HSI) and one of only 21 U.S universities with such title. At UTA, Latinos comprise 36% of undergraduate enrollment and 30% of the overall student population.

“The Seal of Excelencia is a highly respected distinction that recognizes our collective efforts and commitment to intentionally serving all of our students and, in particular, our growing Latino population,” Carla Amaro-Jimenez, Associate Professor in the College of Education said. “We are extremely proud and honored to receive the seal on behalf of our students, faculty, staff and community.”