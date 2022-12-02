LIVE STREAMING
Test-Optional Colleges in Pennsylvania (2022-2023)

More higher education institutions are becoming test-optional, allowing students the opportunity to a fair admissions process.

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
December 02, 2022

More higher education institutions are becoming test-optional—which allows applicants to choose whether or not to provide SAT or ACT scores. 

Many students rely on standardized testing scores to appear more appealing to higher education institutions during the admission process. In excluding the previously mandatory requirement, colleges and universities alike are providing applicants with a fair shot at admissions. 

Here is a list of colleges and universities in Pennsylvania with test-optional admissions for 2023:

  1. Allegheny College
  2. Bucknell University 
  3. Bucks County Community College 
  4. Bryn Mawr College 
  5. Carnegie Mellon University 
  6. Dickinson College
  7. Drexel University
  8. Duquesne University
  9. Franklin & Marshall College 
  10. Gettysburg College
  11. Gannon University
  12. Haverford College
  13. Lafayette College
  14. Lehigh University 
  15. Marywood University 
  16. Misericordia University 
  17. Muhlenberg College 
  18. Penn State University 
  19. Saint Francis University
  20. Saint Joseph’s University 
  21. Susquehanna University 
  22. Swarthmore College
  23. Temple University 
  24. Thomas Jefferson University 
  25. University of Pennsylvania 
  26. University of Pittsburgh
  27. Villanova University 
  28. Washington & Jefferson College

For a more comprehensive list click here


 

