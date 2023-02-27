LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Getty
Philadelphia the 3rd Congressional District, has the highest number of student loan relief applicants with 96,800. Photo: Getty

Nearly 1.2 million people signed up for student loan forgiveness in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia has the highest number of applicants with 96,800.

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
February 27, 2023

New data released by the Department of Education shows that nearly 1.2 million people in Pennsylvania applied or were deemed automatically eligible for relief. The data also show the congressional district, with Philadelphia (3rd Congressional District) having the highest number of applicants, with 96,800. 

Pennsylvania’s district with the lowest number of applicants (15h Congressional District): Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren Counties, had 52,000. 

The student loan forgiveness would forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 (individual borrowers) and $250,000 for households per year. However, the student loan forgiveness program was blocked, pending the Supreme Court’s ruling—The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case on Biden’s student loan forgiveness tomorrow, February 28th. 

“In Pennsylvania districts with more registered Democrats than Republicans, 65% of eligible borrowers applied. In Republican-majority districts, 63% did,” reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

 

