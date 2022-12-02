LIVE STREAMING
Supreme Court agrees to hear case on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Thursday to expedite review and hold oral arguments in February in the lawsuit against President Biden's debt relief plan

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
December 02, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Thursday to expedite review and hold oral arguments in February in the lawsuit against the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. 

After two lower courts blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, the Biden administration asked the justices to vacate the injunction entered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit. 

Now, the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education must defend the proposal and the use of the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Acts or Heroes Act. Despite the legal setbacks, the Education Department plans to continue the freeze of debt-repayment until the debt relief plan is implemented or lawsuits are resolved. 

 

