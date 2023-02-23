LIVE STREAMING
Service for fallen TU Police Officer will be held Friday, Feb. 24

TU community prepares to say their final goodbye as a viewing will be held later today.

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
February 23, 2023

Temple University (TU) community continues to mourn the death of TU Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, as a viewing will be held today, February 23, 2023 from 6-9pm.   A second viewing from 8-11am will be held tomorrow, Friday followed by service at 11:30am at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. 

In addition, a vigil for Officer Fitzgerald was held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Bell Tower.

“We need help,” said Dr. Wingard, President of Temple University, during Tuesday’s press conference. “The systemic violence that plagues this city, that plagues North Philadelphia, can’t be solved by Temple alone.”

Philadelphia City Council President, Darrell Clarke introduced a resolution, “RESOLVED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, that it hereby mourns the life, honors the memory, and enshrines the legacy of Temple University Police Officer Christopher David Fitzgerald who tragically fell in the line of duty on February 18, 2023.”

A copy of the resolution is meant to be provided to Officer Fitzgerald’s family “as a sign of the respect, admiration, and sorrow of this legislative body,” the resolution added. 

Miles Pfeffer was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Officer Fitzgerald. However, the gun has not been recovered yet. 6ABC reports that “sources have told Action News that Pfeffer told police he melted the gun. Investigators could be seen sifting through a fire put on the Bucks County Property.” 

For more information about the viewing and service, click here

Crime around Temple University 

According to NBC10 investigators the number of shootings within Temple campus patrol has significantly increased from 2018— TU’s patrol map consists of “Susquehanna Avenue on the north to Jefferson Street on the south, with the exception of 13th to Broad Street, where the southern boundary is Girard Avenue. The western border is 18th Street and the patrol area extends east to 9th Street.” 

Findings:

  • In 2018, 11 shootings occurred within TU’s police patrols—increasing to 26 shootings in 2022
  • 2023, two shootings—including the recent fatal shooting of TU Police Officer Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday. 

Temple Police continues to raise funds for fallen police Officer Fitzgerald’s family. To donate click here.

 

