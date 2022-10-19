LIVE STREAMING
Princeton University seeks help in finding missing student Misrach Ewunetie

Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been missing for five days. Anyone with information about her whereabouts please contact 609-258-1000.

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
October 19, 2022

Misrach Ewunetie, a 20 year old student at Princeton University has been missing for 5 days. She was last seen about 3 am on Friday, October 14th, in the vicinity of Scully Hall at Princeton University.

As of Wednesday, October 19th, she is still missing and police continue to search for her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Princeton University Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000 or submit an anonymous tip online.

“The Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of an undergraduate student, Misrach Ewunetie, who has been reported missing,” Princeton officials said on Twitter.

The University also notified an increased law enforcement will be on campus. “She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion,” the university said.

