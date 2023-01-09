LIVE STREAMING
Penn's historic doctorate stipend increase

The University of Pennsylvania announces the largest one-time increase to minimum Ph.D. stipend

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
January 09, 2023

The University of Pennsylvania announced it will raise the minimum Ph.D. stipend from $30,547 to $38,000 and goes into effect this academic year—making this the largest one time increase in Penn's history.

This information was shared with the Ph.D. students in November, which was made possible with the following collaborative partners: the Office of Provost, the Office of Penn Budget Planning and Analysis, and the Office of Institutional Research & Analysis, and the Graduate and Professional Student Assembly (GAPSA).

“This one-time increase recognizes the unique pressures they currently face—it will also help to ensure that Penn remains competitive in recruiting exceptional scholars in our Graduate Groups,” says Interim Provost Beth A. Winkelstein in a statement.

You can read more about Penn’s stipend increase here.

