Pennsylvania charter schools need more minority inclusion

A recent study by The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools found that charter schools gained students during the first year of the pandemic, with more than a 7% increase compared to District Schools, which experienced a 3% decline or approximately 1,464,197 students.

Black student enrollment in public schools in the last two years decreased by almost 6%, while Hispanic enrollments increased by 5%. Nationwide hispanic students enrollment increased by more than 8.75% which is approximately 96,000 students. Also, the study found that “hispanic student enrollment growth in charters is more intense compared to other groups.”

“Charter school enrollment growth, both overall and for white, Black, and Hispanic students, is outpacing school-aged (ages 5 to 17) population growth in most states included in our analysis,” the report states.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, there are 1,739,452 charter school students in PA, of which approximately less than 31,000 are Hispanic students.

Philadelphia County has fourteen charter schools without a Hispanic student population compared to other counties in Pennsylvania, approximately 50 charter schools with less than 70 Hispanic students, of which more than 25 have no Hispanic student population.

However, one charter school in Dauphin County has the highest Hispanic student population in the State— Commonwealth Charter Academy Charter School has 2,850 Hispanic Students.

Although charter schools benefited from increased enrollment, not all students who leave public schools end up here.

The study conducted by The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools found that “Black student enrollment increased nearly 35,000 students and Hispanic student enrollment increased more than 95,000 students.” Additionally, the district sector lost 180,000 Black students and more than 140,000 Hispanic students across 25 states.

The changes were positive according to the parents who switched their children, with 78% of parents becoming more involved in their child’s education.

But when looking at the Department of Education, there is still more work to be done to acknowledge equity in education.

Five Philadelphia Charter Schools with the highest Hispanic student population:

Esperanza Academy Charter School: 1,508 Hispanic students Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School: 1,139 Hispanic students Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School-: 1,402 Hispanic students Olney Charter High School: 1,033 Hispanic students Esperanza Cyber Charter School: 790 Hispanic students

List of Philadelphia Charter Schools with no Hispanic student population:

Discovery Charter School Global Leadership Academy Charter School Harambee Institute of Science and Technology Imhotep Institute CHS Inquiry Charter School KIPP DuBois Charter School KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School Philadelphia Hebrew Public Charter School Philadelphia Montessori Charter School Richard Allen Preparatory Charter School Russell Byers Charter School Universal Daroff Charter School West Oak Lane Charter School Youth Build Philadelphia Charter School

Other Counties and Charter Schools with the highest Hispanic Student population:

Commonwealth Charter Academy Charter School [Dauphin County]: 2,850 Hispanic Students Reach Cyber Charter School [Dauphin County]: 1,036 Hispanic students Executive Education Academy Charter School [Lehigh County]: 980 Hispanic students Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School [Northampton County]: 725 Hispanic students Collegium Charter School [Chester County]: 669 Hispanic students

For a comprehensive list of counties and charter schools without a Hispanic student population click here.



