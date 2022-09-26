LIVE STREAMING
Minerva University launches interdisciplinary minor in sustainability

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
September 26, 2022

Minerva University, an independent, non-profit, accredited higher education institution has added a new interdisciplinary Minor in Sustainability—with the intent to develop more sustainable practices at the local, national, and international levels, as per website

“Sustainability has always been a component of Minerva’s curriculum. Further interest and passion from students, faculty, and staff, combined with the urgency of the ongoing climate crisis, motivated our launch of this new interdisciplinary Sustainability Minor,” said Minerva University’s President, Mike Magee as reported by Higher Ed Dive. “Now that Minerva has achieved proof-of-concept, we are poised for growth. Minerva graduates will soon be in all corners of the world implementing changes we need to keep earth habitable beyond the next century, giving external partners a unique opportunity to invest in that future.”

The minor will allow students to launch new projects and careers, and find creative ways to help address the climate crisis. Students will be able to use information learned from coursework in the Colleges of the Arts & Humanities, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences. 
 

