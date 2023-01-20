LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Chip Somodevilla /Getty/ Housing and Urban Developing Secretary Marcia Fudge
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides funding to underserved communities, with a total investment of $10.10 million for HSIs and HBCUs. Photo: Chip Somodevilla /Getty/ Housing and Urbam Development Secretary Marcia Fudge

New grant available for Hispanic-Serving Institutions

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announces $5.5 Million in funding.

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
January 20, 2023

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced today a $5.5 million funding opportunity for Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). 

“Hispanic institutions of higher learning often serve as leaders within their communities, driving priorities and economic development,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a press release statement. “At HUD, we are proud to partner with Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to continue to develop strong communities, build affordable housing, create job opportunities, revitalize neighborhoods, and promote homeownership. The funding availability we’ve announced today will strengthen efforts for these institutions to expand opportunities for underserved communities and promote equitable community development.”

The funding will establish research Centers of Excellence (COEs)—to conduct research on specific topics mentioned in HUDs 2022-2026 Learning Agenda, housing, economic development, and community development research. 

In fiscal year 2021-2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) received $5.5 million in funding to conduct housing and community development research—this builds the HUD’s investment to $10.10 million to underserved communities. 

