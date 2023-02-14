Michigan State University shooting leaves 3 students dead, 5 injured

Around 8:18pm the first call reporting an active shooter on Michigan State University (MSU) was placed at Berkeley Hall—activating the MSU Alert System and MSU Emergency Operations Center, after a shelter-in-place was put in place.

At 11:00pm the suspect was captured, after photos of the individual was shared through MSU DPPS social media channels and at 11:35pm, after 17 minutes from the photos release, the police was able to locate the suspect.

“We want to ensure our community that our department as well as our law enforcement partners will conduct a comprehensive and thorough investigation regarding this tragic incident. Five victims remain in the hospital in critical condition,” said MSU Police in a statement.

Two of the deceased victims have been identified as Brian Fraser, Sophomore, Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and Alexandria Verner, Junior, Clawson, Michigan.

CNN reports that “Chris Rozman, Deputy Interim Chief with the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety said earlier that the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

MSU Police and Public Safety said in a tweet that “there have been reports of a note found on the suspect at the time of locating him. We can confirm that there was in fact a note and it is currently being investigated by law enforcement.”

MSU Police and Public Safety said in an additional tweet that there will be another briefing later this week.

“Jill and I are praying for the three students killed and the five students fighting for their lives after last night’s shooting at Michigan State University. Our hearts are with these young victims and their families, the broader East Lansing and Lansing communities, and all Americans across the country grieving as the result of gun violence,” said President Biden in a statement.

He added that “the fact that this shooting took place the night before this country marks five years since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, should cause every American to exclaim “enough” and demand that Congress take action.”

Michigan State University will be operating under modified operations/services until Thursday, February 16th, when it will resume normal operations.

