Body of missing Princeton student found

Al Día News is heartbroken by the tragic news that Misrach Ewunetie, Princeton University missing student was found dead yesterday afternoon on campus.

The University issued a statement stating Counseling and Psychological services are available to students and they can call 609-258-3141 for assistance. Also, faculty and staff in need of counseling services can call Carebridge at 800-437-0911, which is available 24/7.

Misrach Ewunetie was first reported missing on Sunday, prompting local and state law enforcement to investigate the student’s disappearance.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Public Safety announced the discovery of Misrach’s body yesterday at 1pm. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death, but officials stated “no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”

The University is planning an opportunity for students to remember Misrach—updates will be provided once information becomes available.

Our hearts go out to Misrach’s family, friends, and those who got the opportunity to know and love her.