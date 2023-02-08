LIVE STREAMING
Biden State of the Union addresses education concerns

President called for expand mental health services, free preschool education and assault weapons ban

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
February 08, 2023

President Biden’s State of the Union took place yesterday, as he addressed several of the nation’s pressing issues—making a case for “best-educated workforce” in the world. 

He called for free pre-kindergarten for 3 and 4-year olds, stating that “children who go to preschool are nearly 50% more likely to finish high school and go on to earn a 2- or 4-year degree, no matter their background.” 

Throughout his speech, President Biden called for:

  1. Teacher pay raise
  2. Improve school buildings
  3. Expand career training
  4. Protections for LGBTQ students—especially transgender students
  5. Ban assault weapons 
  6. Free Pre-K for 3 and 4 year olds

The President also stated “we’re making progress by reducing student debt and increasing Pell Grants for working and middle-class families”—after signing a bill last year to increase Pell Grant by $500 for a maximum value of approximately $7,400 for 2023.

Additionally, President Biden announced a four-part Unity Agenda  that will address children’s mental health and expand mental health services.

“The Department of Education (ED) will announce more than $280 million in grants to increase the number of mental health care professionals in high-need districts and strengthen the school-based mental health profession pipeline,” the announcement stated. 


 

