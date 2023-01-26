LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Gov. DeSantis/ Getty
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis implementing changes to education. Photo: Gov. DeSantis/Getty

American Education in jeopardy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reshaping Florida’s education system

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
January 26, 2023

The education system continues to face an uphill battle in readjusting efforts of diversity and inclusion and how to leave “indoctrination” and “political agendas” as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims. 

Earlier this week, Gov. DeSantis rejected an AP African American studies course because it mentioned “queer theory.” 

“That’s a political agenda,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Jacksonville as reported by CNN. “That’s the wrong side of the line for Florida standards. We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don’t believe they should have an agenda imposed on them when you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes.”

He recently demanded state colleges provide data on DEI and CRT courses in an attempt to crackdown “trendy ideology.”

However, more schools have been facing charges on the basis of discrimination like the Fairfax County Public schools system. CNN reports that the state attorney is investigating allegations of discrimination “against students by not informing them of recognition under the National Merit Scholarship program.” 

These are a few of the educational issues present in some regions of the country. 


 

