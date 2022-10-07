LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Drexel University
Drexel University becomes 1 out 4 law schools in the U.S. to offer the same degree. Photo: Drexel University

Drexel University’s Kline School of Law introduces B.A. in Law

Drexel University has created a Bachelor of Arts in Law, making Drexel one of the only four law schools in the U.S to offer the same degree

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Photo: Marisa Sias

Importance of a Library Card

October 7th, 2022
Article
Photo: PA Department of Education

PA Dept. of Ed initiative

October 7th, 2022
Article
Photo: Polina Kovalev

Autism Developmental Therapy

October 6th, 2022
Article
Ernesto Mestre-Reed holding the book.

Cuban-American novel

October 6th, 2022
Article
Photo: Geralt

ACLU files federal complaint

October 6th, 2022
Article
Photo: Martin Mann

I'm Not Broken book review

October 6th, 2022
Article
Photo: Getty Images

Vital Mental Health Services

October 5th, 2022
Article
Photo: Asadykov

Latino author books banned

October 5th, 2022
Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
October 07, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Drexel University has created a new undergraduate major in law— Bachelor of Arts in Law, making Drexel one of the only four law schools in the U.S to offer the same degree. 

According to the press release, the degree “is designed in part for students pursuing careers that do not require a licensed attorney but do require a robust understanding of the law and the complex nature of the regulatory state.” 

[ad]

The degree is intended to be rigorous and prepare students who intend on attending law school. 

“Kline is one of just four U.S. law schools to offer an undergraduate degree,” said Daniel Filler, JD, dean of the Kline School of Law. “Students enrolling in the BA in Law will take a demanding but flexible curriculum that combines the study of law with another academic field. Core courses in the Law major will introduce students to legal concepts, doctrines and systems. Consistent with Drexel’s commitment to experiential learning, courses also emphasize the development of skills relevant to co-op, employment, and postgraduate study.”  

Undergraduate students studying law have the opportunity of selecting from various minors or even consider taking a secondary major— the minor in Law ‘is designed to provide students with a grounding in American legal systems.’
Current and prospective students may declare a Law major starting in the Fall 2022 term. For more information on the B.A. in Law degree program, click here or email [email protected]

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
coach.lik.e.8.4.8.9
October 7th, 2022 - 4:21 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗔𝗽𝗽𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link