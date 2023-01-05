DeSantis asks state colleges for data on DEI and CRT courses

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in to a second term Tuesday, and delivered his second inaugural address reaffirming his commitment to ensuring Florida remains a “free state.”

“We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to students, not partisan interest groups, and we must ensure that our institutions of higher learning are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideology,” said Gov. DeSantis in his second inaugural address.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that the University of North Florida was “asked to report its expenditure of state resources on programs and courses related to critical race theory and to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” with WJCT News reporting a list of all staff related to DEI and CRT was required as well.

In the email obtained by The Chronicle of Higher Education, Karen S. Cousins, associate vice president of strategy and implementation in the provost’s office emailed UNF deans with the subject line: “URGENT/ NEW requirement from the Governor.”

The request includes all programs and initiatives, including academic instructions, further reports The Chronicle of Higher Education.

However, many bills that threaten diversity and inclusion in higher education have been passed in recent years. Earlier last year, Gov DeSantis signed the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, infamously known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

In November 2022, a Federal judge partially blocked DeSantis’s legislation, previously called the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, now known as the Individual Freedom Act. The bill prohibits schools and workplaces from insinuating that any individual, race, color, sex, or national origin “bears responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish or other forms of psychological distress.”

“Florida must always be a great place to raise a family – we will enact more family-friendly policies to make it easier to raise children and we will defend our children against those who seek to rob them of their innocence,” added Gov. DeSantis in his second inaugural address.



