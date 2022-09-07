LIVE STREAMING
For the first time in history, an African American Advanced Placement course is available

The College Board's new pilot program will offer African American Advanced Placement course, marking the 40th course it has developed since 2014.

60 schools in the U.S will offer African Advanced Placement course as part of their fall curriculum, marking the first time in history high school students will be able to take the course, NBC News reported. 

This course is introduced by the College Board new pilot program, marking the 40th course it has developed since 2014. 

“AP African American Studies will introduce a new generation of students to the amazingly rich cultural, artistic, and political contributions of African Americans,” said Trevor Packer, senior vice president of AP and instruction at the College Board to Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. “We hope it will broaden the invitation to Advanced Placement and inspire students with a fuller appreciation of the American story.”

Florida State university Schools in Tallahassee, started teaching the African American AP course as of August 8th. More schools are expected to start integrating this course into their respective curriculums.

