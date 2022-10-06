LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Geralt

ACLU files federal complaint against Central Bucks School District alleging ‘fear and intimidation’ against LGBTQ students

ACLU filed a complaint Thursday with the U.S Dept of Justice and U.S Dept of ED against Central Bucks School District discrimination against LGBTQ students

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Photo: Martin Mann

I'm Not Broken book review

October 6th, 2022
Article
Photo: Getty Images

Vital Mental Health Services

October 5th, 2022
Article
Photo: Asadykov

Latino author books banned

October 5th, 2022
Article
Photo: Gülfer ERGİN

Importance of Literacy

October 5th, 2022
Article
Photo: Jennifer Hernandez

Colgate donates $200k

October 4th, 2022
Article
Museum of Art.

Loan forgiveness data for PA

October 4th, 2022
Article
Photo: Jennifer Hernandez

Top 5 Journalism Books

October 4th, 2022
Article
Robles' funeral

Remembering Ernest Robles

October 3rd, 2022
Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
October 06, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania (ACLU-PA), a nonprofit focused on defending and protecting individual rights and personal freedoms, filed a complaint Thursday with the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Department of Education claiming that Central Bucks School District is ‘contributing to the hostile environment for [LGBTQ] students.’

The complaint was filed on behalf of seven Central Bucks School District students, detailing incidents of intimidation tactics, bullying, along with the prejudice policies that spread homophobic and transphobic actions. The ACLU-PA investigated the incidents for the past five months and interviewed dozens of students, family members, former and current teachers which led to the discovery of a ‘toxic educational environment for LGBTQ students.’

Under the 14th Amendment to the U.S Constitution and Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments, prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or setting—the case of the students in Central Bucks.

“These children deserve a safe environment where they can learn and be their full selves without fear of being bullied by other students,” said Witold Walczak, legal director at the ACLU of Pennsylvania. “Unfortunately, rather than combat the toxic educational environment faced by LGBTQ+ students in Central Bucks, a new school board majority and the administration have exacerbated the problems with new homophobic and transphobic policies that have heightened the climate of fear for this group of students and supportive staff.” 

The complaint requests that Central Bucks School District adhere to the U.S Department of Education measures to support LGBTQ students; using welcoming and including language, school policies respect all students’ under identities, safeguard students’ privacy, among others.

The complaint states “the CBSD Board and central administration have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that deters staff from supporting LGBTQ+ students,” with many falling complicit to CBSD actions towards LGBTQ students.

 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
interesti.ngwe41.2.9
October 6th, 2022 - 2:25 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link