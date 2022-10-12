Dominican University awarded $3 Million Grant to support Hispanic Students

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Dominican University of California a five- year $3 million grant to support educational improvement of Hispanic students.

The grant provides a respite for the University, who recently became a Minority Serving Institution (MSI), and further qualifies as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI).

“We have already developed a successful infrastructure of academic, career, and wrap-around services to support a diverse body of students, as evidenced by our strong retention and graduation rates,” says Dr. Mojgan Behmand, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty.

Also, the grant will allow for undergraduate program expansion, which the University hopes will improve retention and graduation rates for Hispanic students— 25% of the university or approximately 1,374 identified as Hispanic in 2020.

Dominican University reports that “since Fall 2011, the percentage of undergraduate students of color at Dominican University, particularly Asian American and Hispanic, has increased by nearly 30%. In this same period, graduation rates for first-time first-year students have improved by more than 70%. In 2011, the four-year graduation rate was 72% and the six-year rate was 74%, well above the national averages of 41% and 60%.”

“For too long, many Hispanic students have had scarce access to small, residential campuses where interaction with faculty is frequent and learning opportunities exist around every corner. Hispanic students are disproportionately enrolled in two-year programs in community colleges, where there is a perception of greater fit and affordability.”

Dominican University further explained the funding will focus on access, connection, success, and completion of the students’ trajectory.

