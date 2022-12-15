Davenport University launches $35 million fundraising campaign to ‘Elevate’ education for next generation

Yesterday, Davenport University unveiled a fundraising campaign, ‘ELEVATE,’ that will provide all students access to affordable, equitable, and quality education. Additionally, prepare students to become “leaders in our economy and communities,” as stated on Davenport’s website.

ELEVATE focuses on three steps: quality education, student experience and innovation of higher education. The student is guided through academic pursuit to ensure access to programs and resources needed to attain professional goals, with 94% of Davenport alumni saying they would recommend the institution to family or friends. Additionally, 90% of Davenport students receive financial assistance grants or scholarships.

The funding will support urban education “by recruiting and preparing teachers at the undergraduate level to address the substantial talent gap in STEM education,” Davenport University further adds.

With 38% of Davenport students being first-generation students, the campaign funding will support this group of students to thrive in college. The institution understands how challenging higher education can be for first-generation students, and it has “launched custom programming and activities designed to support first-generation students,” as stated on its website.

Davenport is also trying a new approach by utilizing dual language methodology across its curriculum, Casa Latina, to address Latinx student population, which is the fastest and least represented student population in higher education.

Beginning in Fall 2024, Casa Latina will offer:

Online career-oriented academic programs in dual language and geared toward high-paying careers

Bilingual, bicultural student support and services including admissions, financial aid, advising, counseling, bursar’s services, tutoring, and library services

Community outreach and partnerships to improve access and support for the Latino/a/x community

Multicultural and equity training for Davenport staff and faculty

Additionally, in providing a better student experience, part of the funding will go to provide mental health support on campus and develop future professionals in these fields.

But Davenport University isn’t done. It will use the funding to expand its Online+ program, to include Livestream, on-demand, flex, and blended student options.

ELEVATE campaign has raised $22 million from its $35 million goal.

