LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Canva
U.S has 1.08 million education credentials in 18 categories. Photo: Canva

United States has more than 1 million education credentials

Among so many options, experts say it can be confusing for students to select a quality education.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Photo: Giovanna González

First-gen financial educator

December 8th, 2022
Article
John B. King Jr.

SUNY system's new chancellor

December 7th, 2022
Article
Garcia explained that there are different types of HSIs: institutions that are designated and institutions that have a grant — not to mention institutions that have 25% of Latino students but don’t apply to be an official HSI.

Leading scholar on HSIs

December 7th, 2022
Article
Photo: Canva

Five Diverse PA counties

December 6th, 2022
Article
Photo: Paulaska Ramirez

A Promoter of Diversity

December 5th, 2022
Article
Graduation cap.

college completion rates

December 5th, 2022
Article
Middle States Commission on Higher Education requested a supplemental report from the institution, due Nov. 16.

Cuts at Cabrini

December 2nd, 2022
Article
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Student debt appeal accepted

December 2nd, 2022
Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
December 08, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

According to a recent report by Credential Engine, a nonprofit, there are more than 1 million education credentials in the U.S. consisting of certifications, badges, licenses, and diplomas; 350,412 from post-secondary educational institutions, 13,014 from Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) providers, 656,505 non-academic providers, 56,179 in secondary schools. 

Non-Academic providers have the highest credentials with two credential categories—177,292 certificates and 430,272 digital badges, including adding high school equivalency awards and completion certificates. 

However, some categories have seen decreases while others have increased. Post-secondary institutions decrease by 9,301 from its 2021 tally. 

The report has increased since 2018, when it identified 334,114 credentials and now 1.08 million. Also, MOOCs increased by 3,624, secondary schools’ diplomas and alternative certificates, and high school equivalency diplomas went up by 7,260. 

Although the nonprofit provides this information, it is difficult for “students to understand the range of options available and find a quality program that’s likely to give them a return on their investment,” as reported by Higher ED Dive. 

“Investing in credential transparency is important to help people understand the various education and training pathways that lead to economic mobility,” Barbara Gellman-Danley, chair of the Credential Engine board, said in a statement to Higher ED Dive.

 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link