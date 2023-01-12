$1 Million in Hunger-Free campus grant funding for 28 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania

Yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady France Wolf announced it had awarded 28 higher education institutions with an equivalent of $1 million to combat food insecurities on campus.

PA Hunger-Free Campus initiative was unveiled last year by First Lady Wolf and Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty to address hunger and basic needs for students in higher education institutions. Also, providing resources and supporting opportunities to apply for grants.

“With more than a third of students knowing someone who dropped out of college due to food insecurity during the pandemic, hunger affects far too many postsecondary students across the nation,” said Gov. Wolf in a statement. “The PA Hunger-Free Campus designation and grant program gives Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities the tools they need to combat hunger on their campuses and provide students with access to healthy food so they can stay focused, learn, and grow.”

There were two awardees in Philadelphia County: La Salle University awarded $40,000 and University of the Arts awarded $13,767.

Some postsecondary institutions were designated PA Hunger-Free Campus+ for providing additional solutions on campus to combat food insecurities—meal plans, creating or implementing meal-sharing programs, facilitating innovative community partnerships, among other things.

For a list of awardees click here.