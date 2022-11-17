HITN-TV presents a new series to honor Puerto Rican pioneers

The leading Spanish-language media source in the United States for educational and cultural programming, recently announced the premiere of the short-form series “Voces,” a production that recognizes Puerto Rican pioneers who have made historic contributions to society and the communities they represent.

HITN-TV stated:

Puerto Ricans have long been an essential part of America’s fabric and their contributions span across every field.

As part of Puerto Rican Heritage Month, community leaders, activists, and local Puerto Rican organizations will gather for the debut of this series that will take place through a screening at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College Silberman School of Social Work this November 17 at 6 p.m. ET.

“Voces” initially features 2-minute capsules highlighting the transformative success stories of Puerto Rican leaders and visionaries, both past and present. Following its premiere, the series will be available on HITN-TV and the HITN GO app.

“From literature, music and art to politics, social work and academia, we see the unique impact made by our Puerto Rican community every day. As we launch this new Voces series during Puerto Rican Heritage Month, it’s our goal to amplify and shed light on the contributions made by Puerto Rican innovators. Through this series, we will provide visible representation for their efforts, which will generate inspirational conversations for Puerto Rican and Hispanic families across the U.S.,” said Michael Nieves, HITN-TV CEO.

Honored figures

Among the figures that will appear in “Voices”, the following stand out:

The Honorable Nydia Velázquez: Rep. Velázquez has served New York in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993. She was the first Puerto Rican woman to serve in the United States Congress and has been a strong advocate for Puerto Rican, human and civil rights.

The Honorable Minnie González: Rep. González serves as a State Representative for Connecticut and is currently the Deputy Speaker of the House. During her time in office, González has focused her efforts on improving quality of life for children and families in her community.

Rev. Luis Cortés: Rev. Cortés built Esperanza, the nation’s leading Hispanic evangelical network, out of a desire to meet the needs of Philadelphia’s Latino community. This network now serves more than 13,000 Hispanic faith and community-based organizations nationwide. Rev. Cortés has also hosted the National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast and Conference for more than 20 years.

Prof. José E. López: Prof. López is an author, college lecturer and activist. His is also the co-founder and longtime executive director of The Puerto Rican Cultural Center Juan Antonio Corretjer in Chicago. He is a Puerto Rican thought leader, a leading member of the Puerto Rican independence movement and the editor of “Puerto Rican Nationalism: A Reader.”

Arturo Alfonso Schomburg (posthumous recognition): Schomburg was an Afro-Puerto Rican historian, writer and activist. During his lifetime, he dedicated his energy and resources to raising awareness regarding the contributions and culture of Afro-Latin Americans and African Americans. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, part of the New York Public Library system, is named in his honor.