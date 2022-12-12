“Tu Cocina” connects food lovers with brands

Talento Unlimited, a Latina-founded, Miami-based marketing agency specializing in storytelling, talent management, and event sponsorship, recently announced the launch of its new division led by a growing roster of experts in Latino food.

Cristy Clavijo-Kish, Talento Unlimited founder, stated:

It’s no secret food is what keeps cultures connected- in how we share it, how we prepare it, especially how we talk about it!

Multicultural impact

From the agency they highlight the cultural influence of gastronomy, pointing out data that predicts that the food industry could exceed $964 billion in 2022, while citing a Nielsen survey that indicates that 32% of all Americans said they would pay more for a brand that understands multicultural needs.

“You’ve seen the videos, the reels, the Pinterest boards- la comida nos hace más unidos (food brings us all together),” saids Talento Unlimited through its website, while Clavijo-Kish identifies the need to broaden the diversity of creators in the culinary space.

Latino cooking talent

Tu Cocina celebrity chefs and food content creators reach national and global audiences every day, with a combined audience of more than 3.7 million across Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube, and combined content views of more than 70 million and counting.

The chef list includes:

Ana Quincoces, star of Real Housewives of Miami and founder of Skinny Latina

Chef Ronaldo Linares, CHOPPED and Supermarket Stakeout alumnus

Chef Ingrid Pereyra, former student of MasterChef Latino

Lilibeth Ramirez from Recetas Lily, the author and content creator of healthy recipes

Vero Castagno, food and home fitness content creator at Vero Sweet Hobby

Cari Garcia, cultural food expert and recipe developer for FatGirlHedonist

“With the food market expected to drive 4% of its revenue through online sales, collaborating with multicultural, food-based content creators is more essential than ever for brands looking to increase sales and brand affinity in 2023,” added Clavijo-Kish.

Tu Cocina is currently accepting opportunities for brand partnerships. To find out more, click here.