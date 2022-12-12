LIVE STREAMING
Dish with tacos.
Gastronomy as a multicultural expression. Photo: Pixabay.

“Tu Cocina” connects food lovers with brands

This platform offers a wide variety of culinary content creators.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Pinocchio is now available through Netflix. Photo: Official poster

'Pinocchio' by Del Toro

December 9th, 2022
Article
Latin actress Jenna Ortega plays the character 'Wednesday' Addams, which has already become one of the most watched tv series on Netflix streaming platform. Photo: Getty.

'Wednesday' is a hit

December 9th, 2022
Article
Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra interprets the song from the film 'Til you're home' with Rita Wilson. Photo: Getty.

Yatra in latest Hanks movie

December 8th, 2022
Article
John Leguizamo plays the villain who fights Santa Claus. Photo: Instagram

Leguizamo new Xmas flick

December 7th, 2022
Article
The Spanish tv series, considered by the New York Times as one of the best on Netflix in 2021, will premiere its final season in January 2023. Photo: Netflix.

The end of 'Sky Rojo'

December 7th, 2022
Article
George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees ceremony on December 12th. Photo: Twitter

The Lopezes take the Globes

December 6th, 2022
Article
The documentary series Unveiled: Surviving La luz del mundo will air on HBO on December 6. Photo: Courtesy of HBO.

Surviving 'La Luz del Mundo'

December 6th, 2022
Article
The docuseries ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera?’ will premiere in the US on the Peacock streaming platform. Photo: Getty.

Who killed Jenni Rivera?

December 5th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
December 12, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Talento Unlimited, a Latina-founded, Miami-based marketing agency specializing in storytelling, talent management, and event sponsorship, recently announced the launch of its new division led by a growing roster of experts in Latino food.

Cristy Clavijo-Kish, Talento Unlimited founder, stated:

It’s no secret food is what keeps cultures connected- in how we share it, how we prepare it, especially how we talk about it!

Multicultural impact

From the agency they highlight the cultural influence of gastronomy, pointing out data that predicts that the food industry could exceed $964 billion in 2022, while citing a Nielsen survey that indicates that 32% of all Americans said they would pay more for a brand that understands multicultural needs.

“You’ve seen the videos, the reels, the Pinterest boards- la comida nos hace más unidos (food brings us all together),” saids Talento Unlimited through its website, while Clavijo-Kish identifies the need to broaden the diversity of creators in the culinary space.

Latino cooking talent

Tu Cocina celebrity chefs and food content creators reach national and global audiences every day, with a combined audience of more than 3.7 million across Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube, and combined content views of more than 70 million and counting.

The chef list includes:

  • Ana Quincoces, star of Real Housewives of Miami and founder of Skinny Latina
  • Chef Ronaldo Linares, CHOPPED and Supermarket Stakeout alumnus
  • Chef Ingrid Pereyra, former student of MasterChef Latino
  • Lilibeth Ramirez from Recetas Lily, the author and content creator of healthy recipes
  • Vero Castagno, food and home fitness content creator at Vero Sweet Hobby
  • Cari Garcia, cultural food expert and recipe developer for FatGirlHedonist

“With the food market expected to drive 4% of its revenue through online sales, collaborating with multicultural, food-based content creators is more essential than ever for brands looking to increase sales and brand affinity in 2023,” added Clavijo-Kish.

Tu Cocina is currently accepting opportunities for brand partnerships. To find out more, click here.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link