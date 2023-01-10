Latino stars that stand out at the 2023 Golden Globes

Highlighting how Latinos are represented in half of the award categories of this iconic celebration of the best in film and television, renowned artists with extensive careers, as well as a new generation that has stormed the screens, will steal this night the show during the award ceremony, where beyond getting a statuette, they have already left the name of the Hispanic communities very high.

Young stars

NBCNews makes a special mention of six extraordinary talents under 40, who are surely the beginning of a trend that will continue to grow exponentially thanks to the fact that the average age of Latinos in the U.S. is 30, which makes it the second youngest racial group in the country.

Noting that several of them earned their first Golden Globe nominations this year, most for leading roles in film or television, Latino film critic Jack Rico noted:

The conversation this year is that we got to the leading role. If enough Latinos win in their respective categories, it could set the tone for the rest of awards season. We could have one of the best years for Hispanic actors.

Nominees

These are the talented Latinos and Latinas recognized for their extraordinary performances:

Jenna Ortega (20 years old) — She could become the youngest person to win a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy television series.

She earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her captivating performance as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's horror-comedy series "Wednesday," which follows the "Addams Family" character's journey at Nevermore Academy as she investigates a series of murders.

Of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, Ortega went viral on social media when many recreated a dance sequence from the show that portraits the actress macabrely dancing to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" at the school's annual party.

Selena Gomez (30) —Also a first-time nominee in the same category as Ortega for her portrayal of Mabel Mora in Hulu's true crime satire "Only Murders in the Building."

Gomez, who has roots in Mexico, also serves as an executive producer on the show alongside her co-stars.

Aubrey Plaza (38) —Of Puerto Rican descent, she was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Harper in HBO Max's "The White Lotus," which follows the exploits of various guests and employees at a luxurious resort Sicilian.

—Of Puerto Rican descent, she was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Harper in HBO Max's "The White Lotus," which follows the exploits of various guests and employees at a luxurious resort Sicilian. Diego Calva (30) — He earned his first Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Manny Torres in "Babylon," a film directed by Damien Chazelle about everyday people who became Hollywood legends during the golden age of silent movies in the 1920s.

Born in Mexico, Calva plays a fictional character who rises from assistant to silent film producer.

In addition to "Babylon," fans may recognize Calva from Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico," in which he played drug lord Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

Ana de Armas (34 years old) — The Cuban-born actress earned her second Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's somewhat controversial psychodrama NC-17 "Blonde," a fictional chronicle of the 50s and 60s pop culture and Hollywood icon's private life.

— The Cuban-born actress earned her second Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's somewhat controversial psychodrama NC-17 "Blonde," a fictional chronicle of the 50s and 60s pop culture and Hollywood icon's private life. Anya Taylor-Joy (26 years old) — The actress, of Argentine and British descent, earned her third Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Margot Mills in "The Menu," a film that follows a young couple on their travels to a remote island to eat in an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a luxurious menu and some shocking surprises.

Taylor-Joy won her first Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series for her portrayal of chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" in 2021.

Diego Luna (43 years old) —He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Drama Series for his role as Cassian Andor in Disney+'s "Andor", which is part of the Star Wars cinematic universe.

The Mexican actor first played Cassian Andor in 2017's "Star Wars: Rogue One," making him the franchise's first Latino lead. Since then, Latino actors such as Pedro Pascal and Rosario Dawson have landed leading roles, Pascal in “The Mandalorian,” and Dawson in “Ahsoka.”

Talent behind the scenes

Award-winning Mexican director and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro earned two nominations for his reinterpretation of the classic tale "Pinocchio."

Del Toro took home the Golden Globe for best director in 2018 for "The Shape of Water," a film that also earned him an Academy Award for best director and best picture.

"Argentina, 1985" by Argentine filmmaker Santiago Miter was nominated in the same category this year. It follows a team of lawyers who take over the heads of the Argentine military dictatorship during the 1980s.

The Golden Globes ceremony airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, on NBC (NBC News and NBC are owned by NBCUniversal), marking the 80th anniversary of the awards ceremonies.

For the full list of nominees, click here.