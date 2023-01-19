Eugenio Derbez leads launch of the Latino Filmmakers House at Sundance

The actor, director, producer and owner of this studio, along with his partner and producer from 3pas Studios, Ben Odell, led the Latino Film Network delegation at the Sundance Film Festival, where they officially launched the Latino Filmmakers House.

On the ninth anniversary of the group of Latino filmmakers at the biggest independent film festival in the world, the renowned stars will take part in a special talk about their latest production, Radical, which opened on Thursday Jan. 19, at the festival.

Maylen Calienes, LFN founder, noted:

Having Eugenio with us demonstrates that representation matters and as a community it is important to show that we belong at Sundance, and will make our mark there and at many other places.

The Latino Filmmakers House

The Latino Filmmakers House will serve as a central gathering place for filmmakers to connect and participate in panels and fireside chats throughout the festival, to which they have brought their most ambitious lineup to date.

Additionally, as part of its commitment to Latino filmmakers, LFN is also hosting a number of emerging filmmakers, free of charge, to experience Sundance.

Live events

In addition to Derbez's fireside chat, which is being sponsored by Nuestras Historias, LFN is hosting a series of talks in partnership with its sponsors, Acura, Don Francisco's Coffee, and Tito's Vodka.

This is the schedule:

Friday, Jan. 20 (5:00 p.m.) — Fireside chat with Nuestras Historias creator and producer, Manny Ruiz

— Informal chat with Andrew Gómez of Gochman Law Group and Giovanni López of G Media Insurance. Carolina Groppa will record her Angle on Producers podcast at Latino Filmmakers House that day Monday, Jan. 23 (2:00 p.m.) — "Our Road to Sundance Film Festival" panel highlights Latino directors with films, shorts, and features at the festival 3:15 p.m. — Financing and distribution for their films 4:30 p.m. — Acura Hours Networking Mixer with live music and cocktails

“Filmmakers are changemakers and I am proud that the Latino Filmmakers Network gets to be part of a positive change, bringing the community together and celebrating filmmakers at Sundance, while providing opportunities for filmmakers of all walks of life,” added Calienes.