Diana Flores, the Mexican who starred the NFL commercial during the Super Bowl

In the midst of the most important sporting event in the United States, in which the Kansas City Chiefs took victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Latinos also had a leading role in the middle of the broadcast.

In addition to an incredible halftime show by Rihanna, an international star born in Barbados, the NFL presented a new commercial appealing to the league's diversity policy, a piece especially aimed at women and starring Diana Flores Arenas, captain of the Mexican flag football team, with which she was crowned world champion in 2022.

Added to the prominence of Flores in the middle of this impressive commercial in Super Bowl LVII, one of the most significant events of 'Run With It” (name of the advertising campaign) was presented in a segment in which the Mexican interacts with her mother speaking in Spanish-Language (with English subtitles), a moment that especially moved those who broadcast the event for Latin America.

“This is for all the women who are driving the game forward. Proud to be part of the NFL commercial for Super Bowl LVII ,” the athlete highlighted on her Twitter account.

Can anyone pull @diana_flores33 flags? Watch as the world tries to keep up with the powerful women pushing football forward. #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/5FeE7JrYMz — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

About the commercial

At first, everything seems to be part of the live broadcast of the event. The athlete is interviewed by the official journalist who, highlighting her agility, asks her if there is someone who is capable of taking her flags, which she wears hanging from her belt, as is used in flag football.

Laughing, Diana replies "Surely there will be someone who can." Immediately, the presenter tries to get closer to her and, with a sudden movement, the athlete eludes her. After a second attempt, the Mexican dodges it again and begins to run.

Throughout the commercial, where among other celebrities the presence of the popular and historic tennis player Billie Jean King stands out, Flores shows her skills as an athlete and overcomes different obstacles and people who try to snatch her flags, something that is considered as a conventional football tackle.

At the end of the ad, when Flores is joined by other female players, the following phrase shows up:

To the women pushing football forward. We can’t wait to see where you take this game.

About Diana Flores

The athlete, who started in this discipline at the age of 8, after joining the Águilas Blancas team of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), where she played with adolescents twice her age, was summoned at the age of 14 to command the team from North Penn High School in Pennsylvania, United States, where she led the team to the NFL regional tournament.

After shining in the U.S., Flores returned to Águilas Blancas with whom it won international championships in countries like Canada, France, the Dominican Republic, and Germany.

She has also excelled in the Mexican national flag football team, being considered the best player of the match in her debut against Finland in the 2014 World Cup.

The fourth place achieved by the Mexicans in that edition opened the doors for her to return at the age of 18 to the top tournament organized by the International Federation of American Football and lead her Mexican team to third place in the World Cup in Miami.

Her most important achievement was obtained last year after reaching the gold medal for the national team in the world games.

Flores served as the offensive coordinator for the American Conference (AFC) team in the 2023 Pro Bowl, a game in which she worked hand-in-hand with historic player Peyton Manning.

She has also been a spokesperson for the athletes of this sport within international bodies, including the International Olympic Committee.