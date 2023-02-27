Canela Media celebrates International Women's History Month with special programming

Canela Media, a leading Latino-owned tech and media company is committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Latino community. March is International Women's History Month, and the platform has a new set of content to celebrate.

With the support of Target, Canela.TV will offer special programming that highlights Latina trailblazers for their work that adds value to our communities.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Canela Media founder and CEO, stated:

We celebrate women all year long at Canela Media, but International Women’s History Month gives us a moment to pause and highlight many of our Latina trailblazers and future leaders across our content verticals: entertainment, music, kids and sports.

The special content

The slate of programs can be seen on all the platforms offered by the media company, among which include:

Canela.TV

Canela Kids

Canela Music

Canela Deportes

Canela.TV will present episodes from its extensive library of content, highlighting Mujeres Pioneras (Powerful Women), including those from Canela Original's documentary series Mi vida, an intimate series supported by prominent Latino stars in the entertainment industry, including new profiles of Ludwika Paleta and Gaby Espino to be released in March that will add to episodes already available featuring Kate del Castillo and Roselyn Sánchez.

The collection will also feature episodes of Canela Original's unscripted series Secretos de Villanas, Chavela, Evita Vive, and Maria Montez, among many others.

Canela.TV will also highlight content starring women in two separate collections: Protagonistas de Novelas and Mujeres de Películas (Women in Film).

Starting March 3, ¡PONLE CANELA! and Canela News will debut four separate interviews honoring notable women in entertainment that inspire women who make a difference.

Canela.TV Digital Channels Promo Image. Graphic: Canela.TV

Among the stars featured are the Mexican singer and actress Alejandra Ávalos, the Grupera Queen Ana Bárbara, Mexican classical ballet dancer Elisa Carrillo, and Kat Echazarreta, the first woman born in Mexico to travel to space.

Canela Kids will join the celebration of International Women's History Month with the premiere of its animated series Chicas Al Poder on March 8, which includes the collection of educational stories called "SúperEllas," designed to engage and inspire children through colorful chronicles that explore the lives of Latinas who have inspired throughout history, including Frida Kahlo, Celia Cruz, Rita Moreno, Selena Quintanilla, Ellen Ochoa, Isabel Allende, and Lorena Ochoa.

Canela Deportes will have a Women in Sports special that will include interviews with players from the Mexican soccer league, like Janelly Farías, Renaé Cuéllar and Yaneisy Rodríguez.

Finally, Canela Music will showcase the best female artists to celebrate women in the music industry, with special emphasis on the original series El sofá de Emma and El Top 10. Playlists of curated songs such as "Puras Reinas," among others, will be released.

“I’m especially proud of our Canela Originals featuring stars like Kate del Castillo and Roselyn Sánchez and our animated series SúperEllas aimed at inspiring future Latina leaders premiering on March 8th on our newly launched Canela Kids app,” added Rafferty Zavala.